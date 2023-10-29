841 arrested sent to jail on Saturday

Some 841 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were arrested and sent to jail by several courts in Dhaka on Saturday.Among them, 646 were arrested in connection with specific cases of Dhaka city's 50 police stations, 178 as suspects under section 54 of the code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC.) and 17 others from six police stations of Dhaka district.As per information of court GR section, police arrested 184 from Paltan Police Station, 66 from Mirpur Police station, 57 from Jatrabari Police station, 53 from Hatijheel Police Station, 27 from Demra Police Station, 26 from Shahjahanpur Police Station, 24 from Darus Salam Police Station, 21 from Shyampur Police Station, 21 from Wari Police Station . And rest BNP-Jamaat men were arrested from other police stations of Dhaka city.Paltan police GRO Sub Inspector Shah Alam told this correspondent that in one sabotage case police arrested 178 BNP-Jamaat men.Some defence lawyers alleged that every detainee has the right to seek bail as per the constitution. But before signing vakalatnama and without bail hearing, they were sent to jail that is a gross violation of Code of Criminal procedure.