Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

841 arrested sent to jail on Saturday

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Court Correspondent

Some 841 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were arrested and sent to jail by several courts in Dhaka on Saturday.

Among them, 646 were arrested in connection with specific cases of Dhaka city's 50 police stations, 178 as suspects under section 54 of the code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC.) and 17 others from six police stations of Dhaka district.

As per information of  court GR section, police arrested 184 from Paltan Police Station, 66 from Mirpur Police station,  57  from Jatrabari Police station, 53  from Hatijheel  Police Station, 27  from Demra  Police Station, 26 from Shahjahanpur  Police Station, 24 from Darus Salam Police Station, 21 from Shyampur Police Station, 21 from Wari Police Station . And rest BNP-Jamaat men were arrested from other police stations of Dhaka city.

Paltan police GRO Sub Inspector Shah Alam told this correspondent that in one sabotage case police arrested 178 BNP-Jamaat men.

Some defence lawyers alleged that every detainee has the right to seek bail as per the constitution. But before signing vakalatnama and without bail hearing, they were sent to jail that is a gross violation of Code of Criminal procedure.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A married BD woman sent to jail in Tripura
841 arrested sent to jail on Saturday
Ambulance, vehicles set on fire at CPH: Police
BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal today
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
AL announces peace rally today
Journos attacked, injured in city
Cop killed, 100 injured in 3-pronged clashes at Kakrail, Naya Paltan


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft