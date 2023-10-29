Ambulance, vehicles set on fire at CPH: Police

At least, three buses, an ambulance and six other vehicles of Central Police Hospital and several motor bikes were set on fire by BNP activists at Kakrail, Malibagh and Rajarbagh in the capital on Saturday, police said.Witnesses said a bus was set on fire at Kakrail at about 5:15pm. The bus was waiting in front of Islami Bank Hospital at Kakrail.During visit to Kakrail at about 5:30pm, it was found that the fire was engulfing the bus. The fire on the bus was spreading to electric wires above the vehicle.Policemen were found near the place of occurrence. Asked who set the bus ablaze, Ramna Police Station's officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Hasan said some miscreants set the bus on fire and fled away.Monir Hossain, the driver of the burnt bus, was crying sitting on the roadside footpath. He said the bus was being used to bring and take back the members of police.He brought a group of policemen on board the bus at about 5:00pm. After the policemen got down, the miscreants set the bus ablaze within 15 minutes.In another incident, miscreants set fire to a bus of Balaka Paribahan on Malibagh-Mouchak Flyover at about 4:30pm. At the same time, a bus belonging to the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), was set on fire by Jamaat acitivists at Kamlapur.Fire Services' duty officer Rashed Bin Khalid said the fire tenders doused the fire on Balaka Paribahan bus on Mouchak Flyover and the BRTC bus at Kamlapur in the afternoon. However, both the buses were completely gutted.An ambulance and six other vehicles were set on fire during a clash between BNP men and police in Central Police Hospital premises.Fire Service and Civil Defense Control room Officer Rafi Al Faruk told the Daily Observer that miscreants set fire to five motorcycles, an ambulance and a microbus parked in the hospital premises at around 3:30pm.During the BNP-Police clashes, BNP leaders and activists entered the hospital premises and deliberately set fire to an ambulance, one microbus and five motorcycles at around 3pm, leaving the patients inside the hospital and their relatives in panic, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (media) Faruk Hossain.The innocent people at the hospital got relief after the situation calmed down after an hour, he added.Soon after the miscreants set fire to the hospital premises around 3:15 pm, two fire tenders from the Fire Service headquarters and two fire tenders from Khilgaon Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 4pm, said Rafi Al Faruk, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.Rafi said that the fire fighters faced obstacles while bringing the blaze under control as the miscreants were vandalizing various vehicles on the road at that time.