Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ambulance, vehicles set on fire at CPH: Police

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent


At least, three buses, an ambulance and six other vehicles of Central Police Hospital and several motor bikes were set on fire by BNP activists at Kakrail, Malibagh  and Rajarbagh in the capital on Saturday, police said.

Witnesses said a bus was set on fire at Kakrail at about 5:15pm. The bus was waiting in front of Islami Bank Hospital at Kakrail.
During visit to Kakrail at about 5:30pm, it was found that the fire was engulfing the bus. The fire on the bus was spreading to electric wires above the vehicle.

Policemen were found near the place of occurrence. Asked who set the bus ablaze, Ramna Police Station's officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Hasan said some miscreants set the bus on fire and fled away.

Monir Hossain, the driver of the burnt bus, was crying sitting on the roadside footpath. He said the bus was being used to bring and take back the members of police.

He brought a group of policemen on board the bus at about 5:00pm. After the policemen got down, the miscreants set the bus ablaze within 15 minutes.

In another incident, miscreants set fire to a bus of Balaka Paribahan on Malibagh-Mouchak Flyover at about 4:30pm. At the same time, a bus belonging to the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), was set on fire by Jamaat acitivists at Kamlapur.

Fire Services' duty officer Rashed Bin Khalid said the fire tenders doused the fire on Balaka Paribahan bus on Mouchak Flyover and the BRTC bus at Kamlapur in the afternoon. However, both the buses were completely gutted.

An ambulance and six other vehicles were set on fire during a clash between BNP men and police in  Central Police Hospital premises.

Fire Service and Civil Defense Control room Officer Rafi Al Faruk told the Daily Observer  that miscreants set fire to five motorcycles, an ambulance and a microbus parked in the hospital premises at around 3:30pm.
 
During the BNP-Police clashes, BNP leaders and activists entered the hospital premises and deliberately set fire to an ambulance, one microbus and five motorcycles at around 3pm, leaving the patients inside the hospital and their relatives in  panic, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (media) Faruk Hossain.

The innocent people at the hospital got relief after the situation calmed down after an hour, he added.

Soon after the miscreants set fire to the hospital premises around 3:15 pm, two fire tenders from the  Fire Service headquarters and two  fire tenders from  Khilgaon Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control at around 4pm, said Rafi Al Faruk, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Rafi said that the fire fighters faced obstacles while bringing the blaze under control as the miscreants were vandalizing various vehicles on the road at that time.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A married BD woman sent to jail in Tripura
841 arrested sent to jail on Saturday
Ambulance, vehicles set on fire at CPH: Police
BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal today
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
AL announces peace rally today
Journos attacked, injured in city
Cop killed, 100 injured in 3-pronged clashes at Kakrail, Naya Paltan


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft