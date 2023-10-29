BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal today

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist party announced a dawn-to-dusk hartal across Bangladesh today (Sunday).BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme after suspending their grand rally on Saturday at Naya Paltan, protesting the attack of law enforcement agencies on their grand rally at about 3:00pm.Supporting the BNP's programme on Saturday Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam also announced a hartal today..BNP leaders and activists alleged that their grand rally was foiled due to attacks on the BNP leaders and activists by the police and activists of the ruling Awami League.BNP held grand rally demanding the resignation of the government. Earlier BNP leaders and activists gathered at Naya Paltan rally ground with small processions from different areas of the capital.From 11:00am BNP activists performed cultural activities to enliven their activists.At around 1:00pm BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders including Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas arrived on the temporary stage on pickup vans.Around 11:00am Naya Paltan, Kakrail, Shantinagar, Bijoynagar and Fakirapool areas were filled with BNP leaders and workers. At that time, BNP leaders and activists were holding banners, festoons and national and party flags.A large number of law enforcers, including the police, were deployed at Naya Paltan, Shantinagar, Kakrail Masjid, Fakirapool and Nightingale intersections around the BNP rally.The Kakrail area turned into a battlefield after the clash began. BNP activists then surrounded the party central leaders on stage and chanted slogans against the government.Observer correspondent found that vehicles were vandalised and torched during the violence. Activists were seen in front of Willes Little Flower School with sticks in hand.Clashes broke out between BNP leaders and activists and the police in Paltan, Bijoynagar, Nightingale, Fakirapool and its surrounding areas.BNP claimed Juba Dal leader Shamim Mollah was killed by the police during the clash in Naya Paltan of the capital. He was shot during a clash between BNP activists and police.Deceased Shamim Molla is the president of Unit No. 1 of Ward No. 7 of Mugda Thana Jubo Dal. His father's name is Yusuf Mollah.Chase between BNP leaders and Police and Awami League leaders and activists continued till the evening at different place of Naya Paltan.At night, Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders and activists occupied the road in front of the BNP central party office in Naya Paltan.BNP press wings member Shairul Kabir said, police and Awami League activists fired at the BNP central office.After the clash the central office of BNP in Naya Paltan has been emptied. Members of various law and order forces, including the police, are stationed in all the surrounding areas including in front of the office.Earlier, BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi spoke to reporters at the central office of BNP at around 6 pm. He said the rally was organized with the permission of the police. But they illegally attacked us.After 7:30 in the evening traffic started on the road in front of the BNP office.