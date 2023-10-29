US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions

The United States condemned the political violence in Dhaka on Saturday.
"We call for calm and restraint on all sides and will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions," said the US government.
The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital are unacceptable, the US Embassy said in a statement. �UNB
