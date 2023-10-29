Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL announces peace rally today

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that they don't have any dispute with hartal called by BNP for today (Sunday), "if it's peaceful".

"Awami League is a democratic party. It doesn't have any dispute about the Sunday's hartal called by BNP, "if it's peaceful".

But, hartal has lost its effectiveness. No one will accept the BNP's anarchic hartal," Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said while addressing its 'Peace and Development' rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

From the rally, the AL General Secretary announced a nationwide 'peace' rally for Sunday.

"There will be a peace rally on Sunday in every city, ward, district and upazila. We want peaceful rallies. We want peaceful election. We want peace even after the election. We will respond to their attacks if there is any," he warned.

He said, "The game is on. We will play against the BNP's arson terrorists. The semi-finals are ahead, then the election will be the finals."

Mentioning the name of BNP, the AL general secretary said, "Let's see who will stand by you from tomorrow. No one stays with the weak. Your leaders have fled, your workers too.

"Where is Fakhrul? Where is the BNP? Where did you go? The BNP's great journey (mahajatra) is now a journey towards death (maronjatra)."

He said no one will go scot-free after today's attacks on the Chief Justice's residence, as well as the death of a police constable during clashes with BNP men at Fakirapool Intersection.

"Who attacked on the judges' quarter? Who attacked on the police? The game will be played against them on the street. They will not be spared," he warned.

Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the meeting while AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas and other central and city unit leaders also spoke.

The AL leaders urged the partymen to resist the BNP at all stage including para, mahalla and wards, so that they cannot harm the people by creating anarchy.

AFM Bahauddin Nasim claimed that BNP was trying to foil the upcoming general election.

Mirza Azam urged all to work for the success of the mass rally to be organised on November 4 after inauguration of the second phase of the Metrorail from Agargaon to Motijheel.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A married BD woman sent to jail in Tripura
841 arrested sent to jail on Saturday
Ambulance, vehicles set on fire at CPH: Police
BNP calls dawn-to-dusk hartal today
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
AL announces peace rally today
Journos attacked, injured in city
Cop killed, 100 injured in 3-pronged clashes at Kakrail, Naya Paltan


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft