AL announces peace rally today

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that they don't have any dispute with hartal called by BNP for today (Sunday), "if it's peaceful"."Awami League is a democratic party. It doesn't have any dispute about the Sunday's hartal called by BNP, "if it's peaceful".But, hartal has lost its effectiveness. No one will accept the BNP's anarchic hartal," Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said while addressing its 'Peace and Development' rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.From the rally, the AL General Secretary announced a nationwide 'peace' rally for Sunday."There will be a peace rally on Sunday in every city, ward, district and upazila. We want peaceful rallies. We want peaceful election. We want peace even after the election. We will respond to their attacks if there is any," he warned.He said, "The game is on. We will play against the BNP's arson terrorists. The semi-finals are ahead, then the election will be the finals."Mentioning the name of BNP, the AL general secretary said, "Let's see who will stand by you from tomorrow. No one stays with the weak. Your leaders have fled, your workers too."Where is Fakhrul? Where is the BNP? Where did you go? The BNP's great journey (mahajatra) is now a journey towards death (maronjatra)."He said no one will go scot-free after today's attacks on the Chief Justice's residence, as well as the death of a police constable during clashes with BNP men at Fakirapool Intersection."Who attacked on the judges' quarter? Who attacked on the police? The game will be played against them on the street. They will not be spared," he warned.Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the meeting while AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas and other central and city unit leaders also spoke.The AL leaders urged the partymen to resist the BNP at all stage including para, mahalla and wards, so that they cannot harm the people by creating anarchy.AFM Bahauddin Nasim claimed that BNP was trying to foil the upcoming general election.Mirza Azam urged all to work for the success of the mass rally to be organised on November 4 after inauguration of the second phase of the Metrorail from Agargaon to Motijheel.