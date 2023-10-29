Video
Journos attacked, injured in city

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Several journalists were attacked and severely injured while covering clashes between BNP men and police at Kakrail intersection in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

The injured are: Dhaka Times' reporter Salehkin Tarin; Dainik Kalbela's Rafsan Jonny; Breaking News' crime reporter Kazi Ihsan Bin Didar; the Dainik Ittefaq's multimedia reporter Sheikh Nasir, staff correspondent Habib Sabuj; and Inqilab's photojournalist FM Masum.

Among them, Tarin was admitted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), and Rafsan at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Others received treatment from several hospitals.

BNP activists and the police clashed at the Kakrail intersection near the party's planned rally at Naya Paltan on Saturday afternoon.
 
The BNP called a day-long, nationwide hartal on Sunday in protest against what it called police action to foil the public rally.

Rafsan's colleague Rajan Bhattacharya, senior correspondent at Kalbela, said Rafsan was recording a video when a clash was going on between BNP men and police at Kakrail intersection.

Some men attacked Rafsan when he was collecting video footage of BNP activists attacking the police, he said.

"Rafsan was indiscriminately beaten up despite his ID card hanging around his neck. Moreover the attackers snatched away his mobile phone. His condition is critical," he said.

Several journalist organisations including, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Crimes Reporters Association, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Law Reporters Forum condemned the attack on journalists in the capital while discharging their professional duty.

The journalists' union said in a statement signed by its president Omar Faruque and secretary general Dip Azad that at least 10 journalists were injured, five of them were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and their cameras and mobile phones were vandalised or taken away.

The journalists' union sought the intervention of the home minister and demanded exemplary punishment for the attackers.




