Cop killed, 100 injured in 3-pronged clashes at Kakrail, Naya Paltan

A wide area in and around Kakrail and Naya Paltan in the city turned into a virtual battlefield following clashes between BNP men and members of the law enforcement agencies on Saturday afternoon centring the party's scheduled rally.A tense situation was created in the entire area after the clash and panic gripped the people.A policeman was killed and at least 100 other people were injured in clashes between the law enforcers and BNP men in Dhaka's Motijheel, Kakrail and Naya Paltan areas on Saturday. The victim was identified as Constable Parvez who hailed from Doulatpur in Makikganj district.Of the injured, 10 journalists and 41 other people sustained injuries in the incident. Some 22 injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at the hospital, while 19 others at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.The capital's Naya Paltan turned into a battlefield as BNP men were waging a pitched battle with police for more than two hours.Chase and counter chase between activists of BNP on one side, and police personnel and Awami League activists on the other continued for a long period of time in the capital's Purana Paltan area.Witnesses said BNP activists set on fire a number of police boxes at Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh areas. Unruly BNP workers set fire on the front side of central police hospital at Rajarbagh area, pelted stones at the Chief Justice's residence in Kakrail and damaged several vehicles. During the clash, the BNP vandalised a bus and eight pickup vans at Kakrail.One ambulance and others six vehicles of Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital were torched on the hospital premises on Saturday.Some unidentified miscreants have set fire to a bus in the capital's Kakrail area around 5:15pm on Saturday. The incident took place in front of the Islami Bank Hospital.Unidentified mobs set fire, a pickup truck and several rooms of the BRTC bus depot in Kamalapur on Saturday.In another incident, miscreants set fire to a bus of Balaka Paribahan on Malibagh-Mouchak flyover at about 4:30pm. At the same time, a bus belonging to the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), was set on fire at Kamalapur.Fire Services' duty officer Rashed Bin Khalid said the fire-fighters doused the fire on Balaka Paribahan bus over Mouchak flyover and BRTC bus at Kamalapur in the afternoon. However, both the buses were completely gutted in the fire.However, the Fire Services' official could not say clearly how the buses were set on fire.Furthermore, they carried out an attack, vandalised and set some vehicles on fire in front of IDB Bhaban at Kakrail," he said while talking to reporters in front of Kakrail Church.Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was called out amid escalating tensions as main opposition BNP started clashing with police in parts of city while ruling Awami League and the opposition called simultaneous rallies for strength display in Dhaka.Law enforcement personnel responded with tear gas canisters and batons while BGB personnel were at the scenes to join hands with police."BNP leaders and activists attacked the government installations and property, and legal actions will be taken on conclusion of the investigation process," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch chief Harun Or Rashid told journalists.He said a number of policemen were wounded in the attack and were admitted to the central police hospital "which too came under attack".At one stage, police obstructed them, and BNP leaders, activists started throwing brick chips at the law enforcers. Later, police fired rubber bullets, used stun grenades and tear gas shells to disperse them.Several media personnel were injured while on duty during the clashes between BNP men and members of law enforcement agencies in the Kakrail area Saturday afternoon.The injured are Dhaka Times' reporter Salehkin Tarin, Dainik Kalbela's Rafsan Jonny, Breaking News' crime reporter Kazi Ihsan Bin Didar, staff correspondent Habib Sabuj, the daily Ittefaq's multimedia reporter Sheikh Nasir and Inqilab's photojournalist FM Masum.Of them, Tarin was admitted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), and Rafsan to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Others received treatment from several city hospitals.Rafsan's colleague Rajan Bhattacharya, senior correspondent with Kalbela, said Rafsan was recording a video when a clash was going on between BNP men and police in Kakrail intersection.Some men attacked Rafsan when he was collecting video footage of BNP activists attacking the police, he said."Rafsan was indiscriminately beaten up despite his ID card hanging around his neck. Moreover, the attackers snatched away his mobile phone. His condition is critical," he said.Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the party engaged in sporadic clashes at different spots, including Kakrail, Bijoynagar, and Shantinagar areas.Amid the clashes and chases, counter-chases, a group of BNP men gathered at Arambagh, in an attempt to move towards Naya Paltan.However, the police dispersed them from the spot and cleared the road around 4:10pm.Members of the law enforcement agencies reportedly used stun grenades and tear shells to disperse BNP men who retaliated with brick chips.At one stage of the clashes, BNP central leaders including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir left the stage and the party office in Naya Paltan.