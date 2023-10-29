BNP activists deface CJ's nameplate at his residence

BNP activists vandalized the gate of the chief justice's residence. The incident took place at around 1:00pm.The BNP activists broke tree branches and defaced the nameplate and gate with sticks.BNP activists, pelted stones at the Chief Justice's residence in Kakrail and damaged several vehicles.Earlier on the day, clashes took place in front of the capital's Kakrail intersection, the Supreme Court area and the chief justice's residence.Additional Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Chief of Detective Branch (DB) of DMP Harun Or Rashid on Saturday said action will be taken against BNP leaders and activists, who attacked government establishments after proper investigation."After thorough investigation, legal action will be taken against the (BNP leaders and activists) as they attacked government buildings," he said while talking to the reporters in the city's Kakrail.Mentioning that BNP has taken permission from the DMP Commissioner under the conditions that its programme will be held peacefully, he said suddenly after noon they were seen attacking the gate of the Chief Justice's house and in front of the Judges Quarters.Not only that, but they also set two vehicles on fire in front of the IDB building. BNP leaders and workers also threw stones at the police, while the law enforcers were performing their duties, Harun said.The party general secretary Obaidul Quader said action would be taken against the people who had attacked the house of the chief justice and the police. He made the announcement at a rally at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.