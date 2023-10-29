Video
Home Back Page

Dengue claims 10 more lives in 24hrs

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,327 this year.

During the period, 1,800 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 407 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 7,091 dengue patients, including 1,975 the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 265,862 dengue cases and 257,444 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.     �UNB



