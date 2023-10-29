Video
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 3:03 AM
US keen to see democracy in BD: Under Secy Zeya

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has reiterated that Washington was keen to see continuation of democracy in Bangladesh.

She expressed the desire on Friday once again during a meeting with Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman at the Department of State in Washington DC, said a Bangladesh Embassy press release.  

"Urza Zeya reaffirmed that the US does not support any particular political party, and is instead keen to see the continuation of democracy in Bangladesh," the release said on Saturday.

Uzra Zeya acknowledged that in democracy, the only means to changing the government was through election.

Salman reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's firm commitment to ensure that the upcoming election was held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

They also discussed a wide range of bilateral issues including further enhancing 'the existing excellent economic partnership' between Bangladesh and the US.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter and senior officials of Bangladesh Embassy and US State Department were present at the meeting, it said.
 
Salman Rahman and Uzra Zeya also discussed the conflicts in the Middle East, Rohingya issue and Bangladesh election.

Uzra Zeya praised Bangladesh's generosity for hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees and assured continued US support for them.




