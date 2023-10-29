DMP issues instructions to police

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has given several instructions to all the 50 police stations of the capital to ensure their own safety, the safety of the police station, as well as the safety of the police station's vehicles from a position of maximum alertness.DMP's wireless message informed the concerned about these instructions on Saturday afternoon. DMP sources say that apart from the clash, BNP has called a dawn to dusk hartal for today (Sunday).Considering all the related matters, DMP has already given necessary instructions to the officials of 50 police stations.Instructions have been given not to go on mobile patrol alone. Instructions are given not to petrol with a motorcycle or a car. Patrolling should be conducted in a convoy of vehicles.