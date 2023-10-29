Video
Come with baskets of money to beat China: FM

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday that if any country wants to beat China they should come up with baskets of money and affordable proposals instead of intimidation and giving advice.

He said while talking to reports on the sideline of a seminar on "Navigating Challenges: Bangladesh's Response to the Current Global Situation" at the Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Minister said that it is "shameful" that certain quarters utilise democracy and human rights as their preferred tool to keep pressure on other countries, thus pursuing their narrow national interest.

"By selectively picking countries to achieve their own narrow national interest, a few powerful countries have been using human rights, democracy, good governance, free and fair elections, enforced disappearances as their tool of exploitation," he said adding that this has contributed to the eroding of trust and solidarity among nations, which is the worst of all crises. Foreign Minister mentioned that he said this during both the recent US and Europe visits.

Describing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Europe visit as "very successful," Momen said the European countries listened to Bangladesh and they are now coming up with funds.

Diplomats' World, a diplomatic magazine, hosted the seminar. Momen said the European leaders highly appreciated Bangladesh's leadership and development. "This is a great achievement for Bangladesh," he said.

Momen said many countries want to sell their products while trying to put pressure in the name of human rights and democracy.
He said Bangladesh does not want to purchase military equipment now as the priority is to ensure people's welfare.

The Global Gateway strategy embodies a Team Europe approach that brings together the European Union, EU Member States, and European development finance institutions, Foreign Minister said.

"Together, they aim to mobilise up to  euro 300 billion in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap," he said.

"President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen together with Prime Minister Hasina on Wednesday launched the negotiations on a new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement to expand and develop the relationship between the EU and Bangladesh at the Global Gateway Forum," he added.

On this occasion, the EU the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Bangladesh signed agreements worth euro 400 million for renewable energy projects to contribute to a sustainable green transition of Bangladesh's power sector. It is also aimed at meeting the country's climate mitigation targets, he added.




