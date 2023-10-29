Video
Sunday, 29 October, 2023
Buddhists celebrate Prabarana Purnima

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

The Buddhists on Saturday celebrated their second largest religious festival Prabarana Purnima in the city as elsewhere across the country with due solemnity and traditional enthusiasm.

The festival is also known as Ashwini Purnima that marks conclusion of the three-month long seclusion of the monks inside their monasteries for self-edification and atonement of their defilement.

The Purnima follows a month-long preaching of sermons by the Buddhist monks for the welfare of every being and the whole humankind through a month-long yellow robes offering ceremony that begins from tomorrow (day after the Purnima).    �BSS




