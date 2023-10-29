BNP won’t benefit from oust-govt movement:PM

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 28: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called upon the people to vote for 'Boat' to continue development of the country.After inaugurating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, Sheikh Hasina gave the call addressing a mammoth public rally at KEPZ ground in Anowara, Chattogram.Sheikh Hasina gave a big list of development projects implemented by her government and described 'Boat' as a symbol of development.Ruling Awami League's (AL) Chattogram North and South district units organised the rally. Turning to BNP's oust government movement Sheikh Hasina said that BNP will not be able to reap any benefit by holding out threats of movement against AL."There will be no benefit by holding threats of movement against AL," she said.Sheikh Hasina called upon the people to vote for Al to ensure progress and denounced what she called BNP's 'corrupt and violent' practices. She alleged that the BNP was attempting to oust the AL government using "nefarious tactics".The Awami League government, elected by the people has made Bangladesh a developing country, she said, adding there's no reason for Awami League to be sacred of such acts of intimidation. Sheikh Hasina said, "BNP represents killers, assailants, terrorists, and proponents of militancy, while Awami League stands for peace and development"."It is Awami League government that has led Bangladesh to progress. This is the truth, and no one can deny it," she saidSheikh Hasina mentioned convictions of BNP chief Khaleda Zia and her son, Tarique Rahman, in corruption cases."The BNP's primary pursuits are murder, looting, and corruption. Khaleda Zia received a sentence in a case involving the misappropriation of orphans' funds by depositing them in a bank instead of delivering them to the rightful beneficiaries," she added.Bangladesh is moving forward today because Awami League is in power, she said, adding that "No one can hold back Bangladesh. This is the reality."Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, AL Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury, Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, spoke, among others.AL Chattogram South District unit President Mothaherul Islam Chowdhury chaired the rally. Sheikh Hasina addressed the rally from a large boat shaped stage.The public rally had turned into a vast human sea with the participation of huge number of people, as the entire area became the place of festivity following the opening of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel. The Prime Minister alled that BNP's only task was is to kill people, loot money and indulge in corruption."Khaleda Zia siphoned off orphans money and for that reason she is convicted. Her son Tarique Rahman is absconding abroad," she said. Sheikh Hasina said in 2007, Tarique Rahman gave bond to the army led caretaker government that he will not continue politics and left the country"He (Tarique) laundered crores of Taka. He was involved in 10 trucks arms smuggling for which he was convicted. He was also convicted in August 21 grenade attack to kill me," she said."They (BNP) have the history of burning people to death alive," she said, adding Ziaur Rahman was involved in the brutal killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members. She alleged, "They only know how to kill, nothing else."She also said that they have killed over 21,000 leaders and activists of AL along with its front and associate bodies.