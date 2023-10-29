Kamal visits injured cops at DMCH

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday visited the Dhaka Medical College Hospital to enquire about the physical conditions of the police personnel injured during Saturday's clashes between police and BNP activists at Naya Paltan, Kakrail, Bijoynagar and Fakirapool areas and undertaking treatment in the hospital.Inspection General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman accompanied him during the visit.According to DMCH sources, some 130 people have taken treatment in the hospital after the incident. Of them, 33 persons were admitted there for better treatment. Of the admitted persons, one is in very critical position. He would undergo an operation soon.While talking to journalists after visiting the police personnel, the Home Minister said BNP supporters showered brick chips on police personnel and killed a cop during their grand rally in the Naya Paltan area."The BNP-men killed a policeman. We had information that they would carry out such an incident and they did it. But police tackled the incident with patience," Kamal said, adding, the police will also deal with such incidents patiently in future.He claimed, "We have the video footage that a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader killed the policeman Parvez, 32, by stabbing him.He claimed that BNP is just repeating its activities that the party carried out in 2013 and 2014. Though BNP called a dawn-to-dusk hartal tomorrow (Sunday), everything will remain normal.