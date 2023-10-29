Video
5th batch of uranium for RNPP arrives in Rooppur

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent


PABNA, Oct 28: The fifth consignment of uranium, the nuclear fuel of the first unit of under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, has arrived in Pabna's Rooppur under special security arrangement.

A convoy of vehicle carrying the uranium entered the project around 9:30am on Friday. At that time, local and foreign officials and workers working at Rooppur project welcomed the convoy.
Confirming the matter, Pabna's additional police super (Ishwardi Circle) Biplob Kumar Goswami said the fifth consignment of uranium has arrived at the project area like the first, second, third and fourth consignments.

The uranium carrying convoy of vehicles has arrived at Rooppur project by Natore-Kushtia-Pabna highway through Bangabandhu Bridge from Dhaka.

The first consignment of the 'fresh nuclear fuel' reached Rooppur on October 29.




