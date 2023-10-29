Proud to support BD in strengthening its healthcare system: UNOPS ED

UN Under-Secretary-General and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva on Saturday visited the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH).This is one of 29 hospitals across Bangladesh where UNOPS, together with partners such as National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and with funding from the Global Fund, is constructing oxygen plant facilities to support the national healthcare system.Partner hospitals were strategically selected across Bangladesh as part of this initiative, including NIDCH, to ensure that underserved communities have access to essential medical services.Working closely with partners, UNOPS supported the procurement of essential medical equipment and supplies and enhanced the healthcare infrastructure in hospitals with the installation of oxygen therapy units.As a result, healthcare systems in Bangladesh's most underprivileged communities are strengthened to provide critical medical services during health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. �UNB