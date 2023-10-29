Video
DCAB condemns attacks on journos during clashes

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Saturday expressed deep concern over the attacks on journalists in Dhaka.

In a statement, DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Emrul Kayesh condemned the attacks on journalists.

According to media reports, some journalists were injured and their vehicles were burnt while performing professional duties at the political rallies.

Some of the journalists are critically injured and hospitalised.    �UNB




