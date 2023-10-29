Video
Editorial

Ensure steps to decongest Bangabandhu Tunnel

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Letter To the Editor

Dear sir,

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel on Saturday. This is the first underwater expressway tunnel in South Asia. Undoubtedly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to touch another milestone.

This 3.32 km road under the Karnaphuli river will play a big role in the economy of Bangladesh. However, there are some concerns surrounding the Bangabandhu Tunnel. The presence of traffic on the newly opened elevated expressway is noticeable. There is also a risk of traffic congestion in the Patenga end of the Tunnel.

All vehicles using the tunnel will move through the roundabout. Again, Chittagong Outer Ring Road, elevated expressway under construction from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga, beach road, airport road and cars coming to the beach will pass through this roundabout. Import-export goods vehicles of the port and export processing area will move through the tunnel.

So I think the roundabout will not be able to handle the pressure of so many vehicles. There is a risk of traffic congestion at both ends of the tunnel if the traffic obstruction is not removed. We hope the authorities will solve the problem by ensuring the proper traffic system and continue the auspicious beginning of Bangabandhu Tunnel.

Al Amin
Student, Department of History
University of Dhaka




