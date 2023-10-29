Country's political situation has heated up again with the fear of return of hartal culture in our political arena. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has resorted to violent activities by setting several vehicles and a police post afire and old-fashioned political weapon by calling a country-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal today (Sunday) in protest against alleged police actions on its leaders and activists in Dhaka's Kakrail area on Saturday. A police constable reportedly died in clashes with BNP supporters.This is unfortunate that this kind of political agitation like hartal has moved the country backward as during the hartal period everything comes to standstill with all kinds of industries and manufacturing facilities staying closed. As a result, the nation as a whole incurs a heavy loss.Why are our political parties indulging in hartal type of protests making some sorts of flimsy excuses instead of creating a level-playing field with the national election just a little more than two months away? Are there no peaceful ways to press their demands?Although they are always at daggers drawn, both ruling party Awami League and BNP have been staging their rallies and processions in a relatively peaceful manner for the last few months. Accordingly, on Saturday, AL called its peaceful rally at the south gate of Baitulmukkaram while BNP held its gathering at Nayapaltan to show off their respective political might by gathering thousands of their supporters.Even before their rallies, fear was prevailing in the city whether these rallies would turn into violence. That fear came true when marauding hordes of BNP supporters were locked in pitch battles with police turning the capital's Nightingale intersection into a battlefield.Now the question is why two mortal political rivals have planned to stage their rallies at the same time in nearby places. Why has our law enforcing agency let them hold their gatherings in a face-to-face situation?We believe that this is high time for our political leaders to put up their dissonances for a possible negotiation before it is too late with shunning rigidness to reach an amicable understanding for staging a violence-free election.However, the main stumbling block for a fair election is BNP's demand for a caretaker government. Although AL has rejected BNP's demand outright describing it as unconstitutional, there should be some new ideas or solutions to be conceived by the major political parties through open-minded conversations and negotiations.We have already been facing foreign intervention in the name of sanctions and US visa policy that has stigmatized our nation to a large extent and continued pressure from outside the country may compound our present political crisis further.We hope that our political parties will not let down us by failing to find a solution to staging a free, fair and inclusive election acceptable to all and desist from calling hartals in the future.