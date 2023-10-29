Why are train accidents on the rise?

Accidents in the country are increasing day by day. Due to high accident rate on roads, passengers feel comfortable and safe to use rail, sea or air. But the big question now is how comfortable and safe travel is! Even in this safe journey, it is not easy to say safe now. It is because now terrible train accidents are happening every now and then.Recently on October 23 around 3:45 pm a terrible train accident took place. In the incident, the tragic death of 19 passengers was reported in the collision between the Egarsindur train and the container train at Bhairab in Kishoreganj. The number of casualties may be higher. Railway sources told the media that a container train leaving Dhaka was entering Bhairav station. Earlier, the train from Bhairav to Egarsindu left for Dhaka. The engine of the container train hit the last two-three compartments of the Egarsindur train at the Jagannathpur rail crossing area. The last two-three compartments of the Egarsindu train were badly damaged.The Road Safety Foundation, an organization that works on accidents, analyzed the accident reports of the last three years. It is seen that accidents on railways are increasing regularly every year. A total of 585 accidents resulted in 701 deaths during this period. 206 people were injured in these accidents. According to data from the Road Safety Foundation, 228 people were killed and 54 injured in 108 railway accidents in 2020. In 2021, 147 people were killed and 39 injured in 123 accidents. And in 2022, 326 people were killed and 113 injured in 354 railway accidents.The executive director of the organization Saidur Rahman told the media that the accident report has been prepared based on the information published in the media. Be it road or rail, the path is very important for accidents. Accidents are increasing due to poor track conditions along with many other factors. In the first four months of this year, there were 62 accidents on the railways. 60 people died in these accidents. 78 people were injured. Of these, 17 people were killed and eight injured in 15 accidents in January. Fourteen people were killed and five injured in 17 accidents in February. 16 people were killed and four injured in 19 accidents in March. 13 people were killed and 61 injured in 11 accidents in April.Former Director of Accident Research Institute of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Professor Md. Hadiuzzaman told the media, "70 percent of our railways have reached the end of their lifespan. A railway lasts about 50 years on an average. Now most of the railway lines are not in good condition. On the contrary, the amount of maintenance that needs to be done is not happening. That is why there are more incidents of train derailment. (Source: Kale Kanth, May 23, 2023). Also, statistics office has accident information for the fiscal year 2019-20. Analyzing the statistics, it can be seen that 72 of the total 80 accidents occurred due to train derailment. According to figures it is 90 percent. Since then, no final figures have been produced from the railways for the last three financial years. Analyzing the type of accidents in that financial year, it has been found that there were seven accidents due to train interruption. Out of this, 2.5 percent accidents were due to mechanical faults. And 35 percent of accidents are due to human error.In the 12 years from 2009, there were 2,601 accidents on railway lines. There were 258 accidents involving obstruction of trains. 343 people died in these accidents. Among them 32 train passengers, 43 railway people. The remaining 268 people are not passengers of the train. That is, at least three and a half times the people who die in accidents are not train passengers. There are many accidents in the country, inquiry committee is formed, report is submitted, but after identifying the cause of the accident from the investigation report, due to lack of precautions and necessary measures to prevent the accident, the accident occurs again due to the same reason and negligence. This is really sad. The most important means of transportation in the country is the rail communication.The traditional management of this railway has not changed much. After 50 years of independence, the railway sector has not developed at the rate at which other sectors of the country have developed. Much of the management of the railways is still carried out in traditional ways. Two trains run in the morning and evening to travel from Khulna to North Bengal and Chilahati. The two trains are Rupsa and Shimand Express. Passengers consider both these trains as the safest means of travel between North Bengal and South Bengal. The big question is how much benefit the passengers of this train got after independence. I have been traveling in these two trains for almost 15 years but the radical development is not visible.Many methods are still in practice. In both these trains, the name of the station and warning are announced in the sound box before the passengers reach their destination in each compartment. But some day the sound box does not play anymore then the passengers suffer. AC compartment is also connected, does not stay. Often due to various reasons there is no train at the specified time, it leaves late, the passengers suffer. Both these trains are crowded with passengers. Some days there is no room for passengers to stand in the compartment.Many passengers get into accidents while boarding and alighting in rush hour trains. I have been hearing for a long time that new trains will be added for the welfare of passengers, no one knows when it will happen. No one knows how long the suffering of North Bengal-South Bengal train passengers will continue. Those concerned should be more proactive in improving the quality of railway services. If the quality of service increases, the accident rate may decrease. T. Railway management needs to be more modernized to reduce train accidents. Modern management should be promoted from traditional management. Modernization of railway communication is very important to build a smart Bangladesh. Modernization of the railway sector and prevention of mismanagement will reduce railway accidents to a large extent.The writer is a Panel Lawyer, National Human Rights Commission-Bangladesh