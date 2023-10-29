Price gouging makes low income people suffer

Price level is soaring. People of fixed income group are to face the music. What about the situation for people earning floating income is an issue. During price soaring situation, middle income people need to cut expenses. Its impact is to be faced by people depending on physical works. Supply shocks bring inflation. On the other hand, money supply in excess compared to need is also said to be responsible for inflation. This is a view with respect to theories. Whatever the situation is, pressure on price is always on upward move in economies undergoing development paths.A project is started for which financing is arranged. This is an example. Money is poured to complete the project. During the work in process, no output is generated. But incremental money goes to different hands working to complete the project. Will the money lead price to increase? Answer is either yes or no, or both. In addition to required supplies for the project, money goes to individuals involved there. This brings extra demand in the market. The capacity of the economy to cope up with the demand will not increase price level. But price level is to go up in case of inadequate capacity to produce more as required.Eggs, as an example, are bought by buyers from market. The activities of sellers are visible. They are traders sourcing saleable products from wholesalers. The products come from farmers, or firms, or manufacturers, etc. These are ultimate origins. Focus can be given to buyers buying goods from retailers or e-Commerce traders. There are different types of people. Types depend on income. People ask to give eggs and on receipt they pay what traders say, no bargaining. Another type asks price first and starts bargaining to reduce price. If price cannot be reduced, they reduce quantities. There is another type requesting something free in addition to purchases at negotiated prices. There may be other types of buyers depending on situation.Income inequality brings diversion in purchasing capacity. All are not equal in the society in terms of division of work. But the inequality dispersion should not be wider, rather it should remain within reasonable range. There are different types of income in the society - earned income, unearned income, income out of nothing, capitalization of future income, etc. Earned income is a normal case. Most people are under this category. They are lower and lower middle class income people. They are hit hard during price hike. People having unearned income can lead a modest life. They do not bother increase in price level. Unearned income is extra income earned from legitimate sources like rental income from immovable property, interest/profit from savings instruments. This income is not used in unjustified way. Rather through proper use, people try to increase their wealth.Income out of nothing is earning but it is said to be illegitimate. Examples are income from speed money, ransoms, earnings from illegal economic activities, etc. These income are used randomly, price level is not a factor to such income earners. Capitalization of future is another factor to increase price level up. It is basically loan money extended for big ticket purchases, on the basis of future earning capacity of borrowers. It can impact negatively if the loan money is not properly used for which it was granted.Let us come to egg traders who work hard. It is not possible to arrange eggs out of nothing. Eggs being a trading item move to retailers or e-Commerce traders through a transmission channel, commonly known as supply chain. But where comes the proceeds to purchase eggs is an issue deserving attention. Egg is a consumer item, purchase of which should be made by income from regular sources. It is earned income, definitely. Price hike in eggs due to supply chain shocks leads earned income earners to move to alternative products or reduce the purchases within budget as deemed fit. Continuing usual purchases requires income earned otherwise as categorized earlier - unearned income, income out of nothing, capitalization of future income, etc. Use of income from these sources keeps demand high, which fuels price of eggs to increase upper level. Unusual increase in price leads people under earned income group to face deprivation of egg consumption. Going market with limited money becomes a travel which can buy little under the capacity. Supply chain shocks at home and abroad become a common phenomenon in the present days for different unavoidable reasons leading earned income people to face music in maintaining livelihood.Expenses by earned income cannot encourage price to go up. It is true that supply shocks can bring inflation in the economy. The situation becomes well known to mass people. Nothing can reverse till supplies become new normal. During the situation, earned income people within fixed bracket are forced to cut consumption. It means survival at the cost of starvation. What needs to be cut is well defined. But situation does not go through legitimate paths. Transmission channel of money can play one sided games for those becoming owners of autonomous money. Supply shocks do not remain existent for them. Monetary phenomenon takes the position to run the show. Monetary system transmits money to the economy. It has a programmed path which is run by the price of money. Monetary authorities regulate money supply through policy rates for injections and mop-ups of money to and from market. Intermediaries set price for lending to end users of money.Money plays roles for economic up-gradation. In this context, fixation of price for money can work well provided that cheap money is not diverted otherwise. In the short term, price fixation works well. But it cannot play well in the long run, misuses are observed. The situation may go beyond control, leading money crossing borders in disguise of different transactions. In case of problems in using the channel, shadow market becomes operational with the support of expected inflows - service income, wage remittances in particular. As a result, inflows cannot keep pace with outflows. Local currency faces challenges, resulting in loss of value. Foreign currency becomes expensive for making outward payments, particularly for settlement of import bills. Its consequences force price of imports to jump to a higher extent. Imported goods including input contents become costly. Price in domestic market goes up. Inflation is, in this context, imported due to depreciation of local currency.There is a word 'greedflation' used in present times. This is a combination of 'greed' and 'inflation'. Inflation is inevitable in the monetary society. But what drives to be greedy? Moral values, rational behavior, moral hazards, etc. are well discussed issues in economic concepts. But moral values are different. Rational behavior is a decision making process which brings optimal level of benefits. This is a theory by which human becomes economic person. On the other hand, moral values teach to identify right and wrong without taking greed into consideration. Is it non-economic proposition? Maybe but all should not be judged in terms of price forgetting values.A person, as a buyer, is well aware of supply chain of eggs. What the price egg traders set includes different cost along with a margin. But price given for purchasing eggs can be money which comes to buyers out of nothing. Nothingness is a philosophy focusing something super nature. But this very nothingness is different. This is something without existence of moral values. Is it rational behavior? Maybe or maybe not in case money is generated without any underlying. As such, this nothingness drives many to deprivation territory.The writer is a teacher in a business school