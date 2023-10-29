Follow good agricultural practices for safe, nutritious food

Primarily food supply comes from three sources namely agriculture, livestock and fisheries. The role of agriculture, livestock and fisheries in the socio-economic development and progress of this country is immense. Production of visible crops, fruits, vegetables, animals and fish increased manifold. In the midst of various adversities and as a result of delivering the technologies of new and improved varieties and production methods developed in research in the past years to the farmers. Food and nutrition security levels have increased appreciably. Bangladesh has been recognized by the world as a role model for the development of all branches of agriculture (agriculture, livestock and fisheries). Bangladesh is now 2nd in the world in jackfruit production, 3rd in rice, vegetable and onion production, 7th in mango and potato production, 8th in guava production and 10th in seasonal fruit production. Also, Bangladesh ranks 3rd in fish production from inland water bodies, 1st in Hilsa production, 2nd in goat milk production, 4th in goat number and meat production, 12th in cattle production in the world.Hazard in food: Food safety is one or more science-based measures that protect the health of consumers from various food hazards (can contaminate food or cause disease, and anything in food that is harmful to human health is called a food hazard. ) is called). For example: physical food hazards, biological food hazards, chemical food hazards and allergenic food hazards. Remedial safe food management as well as preventive safe food management has been given importance in addressing food hazards. In this regard, food workers involved in food transport, storage, distribution, marketing and food trade have an important role to play in controlling food related hazards.Nutrition and safe food: Among the basic needs in human life, namely food, clothing, shelter, education and medical care, food is the first necessity. Everything else can be compromised but survival without food is impossible. A baby's primary need from birth is food; which is essential for its growth. And if that food is not safe and nutritious, then the normal growth of the child is disrupted, as well as his intellect or thinking also does not develop. The child then becomes a burden to the nation rather than a human resource. That is, food security is closely related to personal, family, social, and state development and stability. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person needs to eat at least 400 grams of vegetables and fruits (200 grams of fruit vegetables, 100 grams of leafy vegetables and 100 grams of fruits) for good health. In one word, the prerequisite for building a healthy and strong nation is to ensure food security and balanced nutrition of the people. It should be noted here that if any nutrient-rich food is not safe, it will not be of any use but may cause various diseases or death. So any food should be safe. Bangladesh has already achieved self-sufficiency in grain crops especially rice production. Various institutions including the Ministry of Agriculture are working relentlessly to implement the directive of the honorable Prime Minister, "Not even an inch of land should remain uncultivated".Bangladesh Safe Food Authority has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Agriculture Extension, Department of Fisheries and Department of Livestock and other partner organizations for this purpose. Bangladesh Safe Food Authority is providing instructions for following HACCP, GMP, GHP, ISO 22000 standards and guidelines in food industry establishments and food processing factories with the aim of implementing effective safe food management system and implementation of Safe Food Act 2013.Good Agricultural Practices (GAP): According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), good agricultural practices are very important in consolidating the environment, economy and social security by providing safe and quality food and non-food agricultural products.Partner Projects: The biggest project undertaken in the agriculture sector to ensure food and nutrition security by transforming current agriculture into sustainable and safe commercial agriculture for future Bangladesh has been officially inaugurated.The cost of this project called Program on Agriculture and Rural Transformation for Nutrition Entrepreneurship and Resilience in Bangladesh (Partner) has been estimated at 7 thousand crores. This is the biggest project ever undertaken for the development of agriculture. Notable activities of this mega project include increasing 3 lakh hectares of fruit and vegetable arable land through Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) certification; Increasing the total amount of 4 lakh arable land including the development of new varieties of high-yielding rice resistant to climate shocks and non-rice grain crops; Bringing 1 lakh hectares of new arable land under irrigation through the use of improved and efficient irrigation technology; Expansion of digital agricultural services by giving 'Krishak Smart Card' to 2 crore 27 lakh 53 thousand 321 farmer families across the country with the aim of building Smart Bangladesh.Activities like horticultural crops, setting up laboratories, seed testing will be strengthened under this project. Apart from this, e-vouchers will be subsidized and farmer digital financial system will be created for farmers. It has also been informed that agricultural extension services will be brought to the doorsteps of farmers through mobile plant clinics.Best Agricultural Practices Implementation Strategies: Properly following specific practices at all levels of the food chain is the cornerstone of good agricultural practices. Global dependence on food imports and exports leads to the presence of heavy metals in the food chain, the presence of pesticide residues, microbial contamination and spread, which are major risks to public health. In this context, various countries have imposed strict restrictions on food import and export to ensure safe food. Residues of chemicals applied to crops in the agricultural production process, presence of pollutants or heavy metals or toxins, insects, disease-causing microorganisms, commercial contaminants and other substances in food can occur at any stage of the food chain. It is therefore necessary to identify and prevent or eliminate food safety hazards at every level of the food chain. The consumption of crops produced as food by implementing good agricultural practices is safe for health because food quality, risk reduction, environmental balance, worker health safety and welfare are ensured at all stages of production. That is why initiatives have been taken to follow and implement good agricultural practices in Bangladesh in line with international trends. It will soon be possible to ensure the implementation, management and benefits of this policy by preparing and properly implementing a time-bound action plan. If safe food is not ensured from the primary production stage, food can never be made safe through processing.So, good agricultural practices are very important. In addition to Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) and Good Aquaculture Practices (GAP) and Good Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP), the desired results and food safety will remain elusive.The writer is a Lead-Agriculturist, Dhaka