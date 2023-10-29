17 nabbed with drugs in six districts

A total of 17 people including four women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Rajbari, Sunamganj, Joypurhat, Noakhali, Rajshahi and Mymensingh, in recent times.GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 3,000 yaba tablets from Goalanda Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are Md Suruj Bepari, 40, hails from Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur District, and Yusuf Bepari, 28, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Faridpur District.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Goalanda Ghat Police Station (PS) Swapan Kumar Majumder said acting on a tip-off, a team of police set a check-post on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the drugs.A case was filed with the PS against the arrested persons under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.SUNAMGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 16 kilograms of hemp from Shantiganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested men are Md Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of New Poinda Village, and Anowar Hossain, 25, of Banipur Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Aftabuzzaman Regan and Safiul Islam, sub-inspectors (SIs) of Shantiganj PS, conducted a drive on the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway of the upazila, and detained two motorcycle riders.Later on, following their statement, the police team challenged a private car and recovered the hemp, however, the driver of the car managed to flee the scene, said the PS OC Khaled Chowdhury.The arrested were produced before the court after filling of a case with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.JOYPURHAT: Two people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Khetlal upazilas of the district recently.Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with drugs from Sadar Upazila recently.The arrested man is Azad Hossain, 42, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Purba Parulia Village in the upazila.RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Major Md Sheikh Sadiq said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Purba Parulia area of Sadar Upazila in the district, and arrested Azad Hossain along with 42 yaba tablets.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against the arrested person in this regard, RAB official added.On the other hand, members of RAB-5, in another drive, arrested a young man along with 470 pieces of Tapentadol tablets from Khetlal Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Jonny Mia, 21, son of Jaybar Ali, a resident of Silimpur Village under Kalai Upazila in the district.RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Sheikh Sadiq said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Karnapara area of Khetlal Upazila in the district, and arrested the youth along with the illegal Tapentadol tablets.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Khetlal PS against the arrested person in this regard, the RAB official added.NOAKHALI: Five people including two Rohingya men and two women were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of the district recently.Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 4,000 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district.The arrested man is Md Oli Ullah, 51, son of late Fazar Ali, a resident of Ward No. 9 Kanchanpur Village under Kadir Hanif Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.Assistant Director (AD) of Noakhali District DNC Md Abdul Hamid said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in Baditala Bazar of Kanchanpur Village under Kadir Hanif Union in Sadar Upazila, and arrested the man along with the yaba tablets.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sudharam Model PS, the arrested man was handed over to police, the DNC AD added.Sudharam Model PS OC Mir Jahedul Haque Roni confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested person was sent to jail following a court order.Meanwhile, police arrested four people including two women along with 4,500 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Rohingya men Md Jahidul Islam, 29, and Md Rafiq alias Baila, 40; and Quamrun Nahar, 25, and Bibi Ayesha, 23.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 1 Rasulpur Village in the upazila, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Begumganj PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court.Begumganj PS OC Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the matter.RAJSHAHI: Two people including a woman were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a woman drug peddler along with 5,000 yaba tablets from Boalia PS area in the city recently.The arrested woman is Koli Akter, 35, a resident of Boliapukur Borobottola area under the PS.Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Sheikh Er Chak Moholdarpara are under the PS and arrested the woman red-handed along with 1,000 pieces of yaba pills, said Arefin Islam, an official of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.Later on, following the statement given by the arrested Koli Akhter, police recovered 4,000 more yaba tablets and seized one lakh 37 thousands Tk from her house, he said.A case was filed with the PS against the arrested and her cohorts under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the RMP official added.On the other hand, members of RAB, in an anti-drug drive, arrested an alleged drug-peddler along with 16 kilograms of hemp from Puthia Upazila in the district recently.The arrested person is Haider Ali, 40, a resident of Shyampur Village under Katakhali PS in the metropolis.RAB-5 officials confirmed the matter.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Puthia Bazaar under the upazila and arrested the man along with the drugs red-handed, RAB sources said.The arrested man along with the seized contraband goods was handed over to the police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Puthia PS.HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Haluaghat Upazila of the district recently.Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 18 bottles of Indian liquor from Haluaghat Upazila in the district recently.The arrested man is Nazmul Haque, 28, son of Azizul Haque, a resident of Koraipara Village under Dhobaura Upazila in the district.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Haluaghat Police Station OC Sumon Chandra Roy conducted a drive in front of late Joynal Abedin Munshi Market on the Haluaghat-Dhobaura road in Sahapara area under Haluaghat Municipality, and arrested the man along with the Indian liquor worth about Tk 63,000.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Haluaghat PS, the arrested person was produced before the court.Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along with Indian liquor from Haluaghat Upazila of the district recently.The arrested persons are: Kabir Hossain, 24, son of late Abdul Razzak, Shoyeb, 20, son of Yakub Ali, and Moqbul Hossain, 38, son of late Tofazzal Hossain. All of them are residents of Dakshin Lamukta Village under Gazirbhita Union in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy conducted a drive in Pashchim Sumaniapara Bailey Bridge on the Haluaghat-Dhobaura road under Gazirbhita Union of the upazila, and arrested the trio along with 42 bottles of illegal Indian liquor worth about Tk 1.26 lakh.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Haluaghat PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court.Haluaghat PS OC Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter.