Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 3:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men arrested in rape cases

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Jamalpur and Narayanganj, recently.

JAMALPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a young man for raping a six-year-old girl in Dewanganj Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested man is Zahid Hasan, 23, a resident of the upazila.

According to the case statement, the victim, a student of a local madrasa, was playing with her classmates on the madrasa ground on August 10. At that time, the accused lured the victim and took her to an isolated place, where he violated her.

After hearing the screams of the victim, locals rescued the girl and handed over to the family.

Later on, the family members filed a case with Dewanganj Police Station (PS) the next day accusing Zahid, who had been on the run.

On information, RAB conducted a drive in Nayanpur area and arrested him, said Jamalpur Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Ashiq Uzzaman.

NARAYANGANJ: RAB members arrested a young man reportedly for raping a mentally-challenged child in Sonargaon Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested man is Md Ashraful, 20, a resident of Uthma Village under Jampur Union in the upazila.
RAB-11 officials confirmed the matter.

According to the case statement, Ashraful used to visit the victim's house as he is a relative of her. In the morning of October 11, Ashraful went to the house and forcibly violated the girl when she was alone in her room.

When the victim started screaming, her mother rushed there and rescued the girl, however, the accused managed to flee the scene.

Later on, the victim's elder brother lodged a case with Sonargaon PS as the plaintiff.

Following the case, RAB conducted a drive in Jampur Taltola area and arrested the accused and handed him over to the PS.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


17 nabbed with drugs in six districts
Two men arrested in rape cases
Vegetables cultivated on Feni highway divider
Two murdered in Sunamganj, M’singh
4,605 farmers get agri-incentives at Gurudaspur
Bridge over Dakatia turns risky at Raipur
15 killed, 10 injured in road mishaps
Hilsa conservation drive continues in Jamuna


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft