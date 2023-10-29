Two men arrested in rape cases

Two men were arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Jamalpur and Narayanganj, recently.JAMALPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a young man for raping a six-year-old girl in Dewanganj Upazila of the district recently.The arrested man is Zahid Hasan, 23, a resident of the upazila.According to the case statement, the victim, a student of a local madrasa, was playing with her classmates on the madrasa ground on August 10. At that time, the accused lured the victim and took her to an isolated place, where he violated her.After hearing the screams of the victim, locals rescued the girl and handed over to the family.Later on, the family members filed a case with Dewanganj Police Station (PS) the next day accusing Zahid, who had been on the run.On information, RAB conducted a drive in Nayanpur area and arrested him, said Jamalpur Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Ashiq Uzzaman.NARAYANGANJ: RAB members arrested a young man reportedly for raping a mentally-challenged child in Sonargaon Upazila of the district recently.The arrested man is Md Ashraful, 20, a resident of Uthma Village under Jampur Union in the upazila.RAB-11 officials confirmed the matter.According to the case statement, Ashraful used to visit the victim's house as he is a relative of her. In the morning of October 11, Ashraful went to the house and forcibly violated the girl when she was alone in her room.When the victim started screaming, her mother rushed there and rescued the girl, however, the accused managed to flee the scene.Later on, the victim's elder brother lodged a case with Sonargaon PS as the plaintiff.Following the case, RAB conducted a drive in Jampur Taltola area and arrested the accused and handed him over to the PS.