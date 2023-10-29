Vegetables cultivated on Feni highway divider

FENI, Oct 28: A 31 kilometre (km) divider of Dhaka-Chattogram highway part in the district is looking brightly green having different species of winter vegetables.The fallow lands of the road divider have been brought under the vegetable cultivation.General farmers and some landless people of different villages in Chhanua, Lemua, Farhad Nagar, and Fazilpur unions in the Sadar Upazila have cultivated these vegetables, such as chilli, radish, red spinach, sweet pumpkin, bottle gourd, been, okra, and coriander.After meeting their family demands, growers are making extra earnings by selling surplus vegetables.But some locals fear, there is a risk of fatality while growers cross the road.The local agriculture office has been happy to see such initiative. The agriculture office sources said, growers' list is being prepared, and they will be trained up and provided with vegetable seeds.A recent visit found growers passing their busy time in rearing vegetables on the divider.A grower of Maijbaria area at Kalidah Union Sheikh Farid said, "I have cultivated winter vegetables, such as radish, green spinach, red spinach, sweet pumpkin, and coriander on the side divider of the highway. Already I have sold some red spinach and radish. I am meeting my family demand also."A farmer of Chhanua Newajpur area Azizul Haq said, "I have no land for vegetable cultivation. Vegetable prices are higher in markets. I have no capacity to purchase these. That is why I have cultivated vegetables in the middle of the road. I hope I will not have to purchase vegetables from market. Even after meeting my family demand, I can sell vegetables."Another farmer said, there are giant trees on the divider; if these are replaced with medicinal and drum stick trees, there will be a two-way benefits.Grower Jalal Ahmed Liton of Fazilpur area said, "After cleaning grass in the middle of the road I have cultivated vegetables. I am delighted to get profits from sales. Whether it is hot or rain, vegetables remain safe. The divider does not accumulate water.""Our vegetable yielding will be higher if we get advice from the agriculture office," he added.At present, many drivers stop their vehicles to see the beauty of vegetables on the divider. Many of them also purchase vegetables.Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer-Feni Sadar Upazila Abu Toyeb said, "Some enthusiastic people have cultivated vegetables on the highway divider. We are already making list of farmers. We will arrange training for them. We will give them vegetable seeds."