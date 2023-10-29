Video
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Sunamganj, M’singh

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Two people including a college student were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Sunamganj and Mymensingh, on Wednesday.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: A man was reportedly killed and at least 10 others were injured in a gunfight between two groups in Derai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Pukidor Village under Jagdal Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Dulal, son of Alim Uddin, a resident of that village.

According to police sources, there has been a dispute between two groups of Arju Khan and Feroze over land and establishing supremacy in the village for a long time. Following this, Arju and Feroze had an argument in the morning.

At one stage, the both groups were locked into a clash and started firing at each other. One person died after being shot and at least 10 others were injured at that time.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Derai Police Station (PS) Muktadir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police brought the situation under control.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A teenage college student was stabbed to death by his neighbour in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Easin Ahmed Sharif, 17, son of Sobuj Mia, a resident of Monati Village under the upazila. He was an eleventh grader of Hafez Ziaur Rahman College in Purbadhala Upazila of Netrakona District.

According to local sources, one Ershad Mia stabbed Sharif indiscriminately when he went out of his house after breakfast over a trivial matter, leaving him critically injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where the the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police visited the scene and recovered the body.

Later on, the body was sent to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have also arrested the main accused Ershad Mia from the village.

Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard.




