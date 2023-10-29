4,605 farmers get agri-incentives at Gurudaspur

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Oct 28: Seeds, chemical fertiliser and other agricultural materials were distributed among 4,605 farmers in the district's Gurdaspur Upazila in order to increase the production of crops in financial year 2023-24.
Gurudaspur Upazila Administration and Agriculture Extension Department jointly organized the distribution programme in the Upazila Parishad auditorium recently.
Natore-4 seat MP Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwari was present as the chief guest at the programme with Gurudaspur UNO Shrabani Roy in the chair.
