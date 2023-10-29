Bridge over Dakatia turns risky at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Oct 28: A bridge of about 40 metre over the Dakatia River at Solalkhali point under Raipur Union in Raipur Upazila of the district has been turned into death trap.According to local sources, the bridge has been lying deplorable for a long time. By gradually breaking on both sides, the bridge has been deplorable.Yet taking life risk, thousands of locals and pedestrians, and transports are using the bridge. This is the main road for Raipur and Haiderganj.Some parts of both side railings of the bridge collapsed much before. Paving of the bridge got damaged.Locals and pedestrians including Zakir Pandit, Hossain, Khorshed Alam, and Sahid Ullah said, there is none to see this death trap bridge. Accident is likely any time, they added.Member of No. 4 Ward Jamal Miazi said, fatal incident is likely any time if the bridge is not repaired or re-constructed on an urgent basis.Raipur Upazila LGED Engineer Suman Munsi said, "We are already working on feasibility of the bridge. We are trying to repair it as soon as possible."