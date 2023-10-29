15 killed, 10 injured in road mishaps

A total of 15 people including a teenage girl and a woman were killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Chandpur, Dinajpur, Noakhali, Barishal, Chuadanga, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Gopalganj and Natore, in recent times.CHANDPUR: Two motorcycle riders were killed in a road accident in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.The accident took place at Kamta Bazar under Purba Subidpur Union of the upazila at around 8:30 pm.The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 28, son of Abu Taher Mia, and Sohag, 22, son of Imam Hussain, residents of Punishair Village of the upazila.Police and local sources said Abdur Rahman was going to his business work along with Sohag riding on a motorcycle in the evening.When they reached Kamta Bazar under Purba Subidpur Union of the upazila, an auto-rickshaw collided with their motorcycle, which left them seriously injured.Later on, local people rescued the injured, but they succumbed to their injuries on the way to Chandpur General Hospital.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohsin Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: An eighth grader boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The accident took place in Soula area under the upazila at around 6:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Sabbir, 13, a resident of Mahishmari Village under Aditmari Upazila in Lalmonirhat District. He was an eighth grader of Raniganj National Bidyapith.Local sources said Sabbir along with two others was heading towards Bhaduria from Raniganj in the evening riding on a motorcycle.On the way, Sabbir fell on the road as the motorcycle rammed into a van after losing its control over the steering in Soula area of the upazila. At that time, a Dinajpur-bound truck ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot and two others critically injured.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.NOAKHALI: Four people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Subarnachar and Begumganj upazilas of the district recently.An elderly woman was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila on Friday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Nur Nahar Begum, 65, wife of Mustafizur Rahman, a resident of Harni Union under Hatiya Upazila in the district.According to locals, the accident happened when a shallow engine-run power-tiller collided head-on with a CNG run auto-rickshaw in Taltoli area of the upazila in the afternoon, leaving five auto-rickshaw passengers critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to 250-Bed Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nur Nahar dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.Char Jabbar PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if the deceased's family members file any complaint in this regard.On the other hand, two men were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of the district on Wednesday.The accidents took place in front of Globe Company in Begumganj Upazila and in front of Whytell Market in Sadar Upazila.The deceased were identified as Md Rabbi Hossain, 27, son of Md Billal Hossain of Gofai area under Noakhali Municipality; and Md Milon Hossain, 35, son of Abu Taher, a resident of Miapur Village under Alaiyapur Union in Begumganj Upazila.It was known that Rabbi was critically injured after his motorcycle fell on the road losing its control over the steering in front of Whytell Market in Noakhali Municipality at around 7 pm.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.On the other hand, a private car hit pedestrian Milon at around 7 pm in front of Globe Company in Begumganj Upazila while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Milon dead.Sudharam Model PS OC Mir Jahedul Haque Roni and Begumganj PS OC Anwarul Islam said no complaints were received from anyone in these regards.Meanwhile, a tea stall owner was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Begumganj Upazila of the district recently.The accident took place in Chowmuhani Bazar on the Noakhali-Feni regional highway of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Din Mohammad alias Dinu Mia, 65, a resident of Uttar Nazirpur area under Chowmuhani Municipality in the upazila. He ran a tea stall on the Post Office road in Chowuhani Bazar.According to locals, a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Dinu Mia while he was crossing the road, which left the man seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Prime Hospital at Maijdi, where the on-duty doctor declared Dinu Mia dead.Begumganj PS OC Md Anwarul Islam said no complaint is relieved in this regard.BARISHAL: Two people including a woman were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Agailjhara and Bakerganj upazilas of the district in two days.A boy was killed after being hit by an easy-bike in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The accident took place at around 10 am in Bottola area adjacent to Ramer Bazaar under the upazila.The deceased was identified as Oli Khan, 12, son of Jahangir Khan, a resident of East Sujonkathi Village under the upazila. He was a sixth grader of a local madrasa.According to locals, Oli was returning home from Ramer Bazaar riding on his bicycle. On the way, a speedy battery-run easy-bike rammed his bicycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.Locals rushed him to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Dr Bakhtiar Al Mamun, on-duty doctor of the health complex, confirmed the death matter.On the other hand, a housewife was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.The accident took place in Goma Ferry Ghat of the upazila at around 1:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Kanta Moni, 24, wife of Bidhan Mandal, hailed from Kalishuri Union in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali District. She along with her husband lived in Darus Salam area of Mirpur in Dhaka.The injured persons are: Bidhan Mandal, 35, husband of the deceased, and Kanta's mother Momota, 55.It was known that Kanta along with his family members came to visit her village home on the occasion of the Durga Puja. On Thursday, they were returning to Dhaka. On the way, a lorry hit the trio in Goma Ferry Ghat area at noon, leaving Kanta dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer lorry but its driver managed to flee the scene.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bakerganj PS Abdul Hye confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.CHUADANGA: A bicyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The accident took place at around 10 pm in front of Tetul Sheikh College in Shorojgonj Market area on the Chuadanga-Jhenidah road of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain, 55, son of Reaja Uddin, a resident of Nutan Vhandardah Village under Sadar Upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.Quoting locals, Shorojgonj Police Outpost In-Charge SI Oridul Isalm said Kamal Hossain was returning home after finishing his work at night riding by a bicycle. On the way, a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Janani Paribahan' hit his bicycle from behind in front of Tetul Sheikh College in Shorojgonj Market area, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chuadanga General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the driver and his helper of the killer bus managed to flee the scene along with the vehicle soon after the accident.A case was filed with Chuadanga Sadar PS in this connection, the SI added.NARAYANGANJ: Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in the district in four days.A teenage girl was killed and her husband injured after being hit by a truck in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.The accident took place in Tipurdi Chaiti Garments area of the upazila at around 7 pm.Deceased Tania Akter, 19, was the wife of motorcyclist Al Amin, hailed from Pilkuni Mehachar area under Fatulla Model PS in the city.Kanchpur Highway PS OC Rezaul Haque said the highway police and local people rescued the two after the accident and took them to Barakah Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tania Akter dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.The truck has been seized, but its driver managed to flee the scene.A case has been filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.On the other hand, a man was killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Banadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.The motorcyclist was also injured at that time.The deceased was identified as Abdul Munna, 45, hailed from Chattogram District. He was a truck driver by profession.It was known that a reckless motorcycle hit Munna in front of Madanpur Ladies Petrol Pump on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the upazila at around 7 pm while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.Injured Munna was rescued and taken to a local hospital first, from where he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH at night while undergoing treatment there.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the DMCH morgue for an autopsy.DMCH Police Camp In-Charge Inspector Md Bacchu Mia confirmed the incident.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A Bangladeshi expatriate has been killed in a road accident in Riyadh of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday afternoon.The accident took place on Road No. 9 in Riyadh City at around 5 pm.The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam, 24, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Atharudana Village in Gafargaon Upazila of the district. He worked as a driver of a dump truck in Saudi Arabia.Quoting the deceased's family members, local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tariqul Islam Real said a bus collided head-on with his dump truck on Road No. 9 in Riyadh City at around 5 pm, leaving Rakib dead on the spot.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Md Jahidul Islam, 35, son of late Fayez Uddin, a resident of Jonail Schoolpara Village under the upazila. He was cosmetic trader by profession.The injured person is Sadeq Ali, 37, a resident of the same area.Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddiq said Jahidul along with Sadeq was going to visit a puja mandap in Jonail College Para area riding by a motorcycle.On the way, the motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing control of its steering on the Laxmikol-Jonail road. Jahidul died on the spot and Sadeq was critically injured at that time.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Injured Sadeq was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.GOPALGANJ: A physician of Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College, who was injured in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at DMCH recently.Deceased Dr Tapan Kumar Mandal, 38, was the assistant professor of Surgery Department of Sheikh Sayera Medical College in Gopalganj. He was the son of Goura Das Mandal of Poranpur Village under Chitalmari Upazila in Bagerhat District.It was known that Dr Tapan was going towards Dhaka from Gopalganj Town riding on a private car. On the way, the private car met the tragic accident after losing its control over the steering in Gerakhola area of Muksudpur Upazila in the district.Injured Tapan Mandal was rescued and rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital first, and later, he was shifted to the DMCH as his condition deteriorated further.Later on, Dr Tapan succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH while undergoing treatment there.Faridpur's Bhanga Highway PS OC Khairul Alam confirmed the incident.