Hilsa conservation drive continues in Jamuna

GAIBANDHA, Oct 28: Hilsa conservation drive has been continuing in the Jamuna River in the district since October 12.Under joint initiative by the Department of Fisheries (DoF) and the upazila administration, the drive is going on to implement the running 22-day ban on Hilsa catching, selling, hoarding and transporting.The ban was imposed on October 11. It will continue till November 2.If any fisherman catches Hilsa in the river violating the ban, he must be convicted or fined.But defying the ban, some fishers are trying to catch Hilsa in the river, thumbing the officials and the local administration.To bring the violators under legal actions, the DoF has been active to continue the drive.A mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Monoranjan Barmon conducted a drive in the river in Saghata Upazila on Thursday. During the drive, 2,000 metre of fishing nets and 5 kilogram Hilsas were seized.But no fisher was detained as sensing the presence of the mobile court they managed to flee, leaving behind the nets and the fishes.Later on, seized nets were destroyed by burning on the premises of the upazila administration office in the presence of the officials.Senior Assistant Director of the DoF Barun Chandra Biswas, District Fisheries Officer Faysal Azam, Upazila Fisheries Officer Emdadul Haque and members of police of Saghata Police Station took part in the drive.DoF official Faysal Azam said, similar drives are also being conducted in Fulchhari, Sadar and Sundarganj upazilas of the district.