Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 3:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Hilsa conservation drive continues in Jamuna

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

Hilsa conservation drive continues in Jamuna

Hilsa conservation drive continues in Jamuna

GAIBANDHA, Oct 28: Hilsa conservation drive has been continuing in the Jamuna River in the district since October 12.

Under joint initiative by the Department of Fisheries (DoF) and the upazila administration, the drive is going on to implement the running 22-day ban on Hilsa catching, selling, hoarding and transporting.

The ban was imposed on October 11. It will continue till November 2.

If any fisherman catches Hilsa in the river violating the ban, he must be convicted or fined.

But defying the ban, some fishers are trying to catch Hilsa  in the river, thumbing the officials and the local administration.

To bring the violators under legal actions, the DoF has been active to continue the drive.

A mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Monoranjan Barmon conducted a drive in the river in  Saghata Upazila on Thursday. During the drive, 2,000 metre of fishing nets and 5 kilogram Hilsas were seized.

 But no fisher was detained as sensing the presence of the mobile court they managed to flee, leaving behind the nets and the fishes.

Later on, seized nets were destroyed by burning on the premises of the upazila administration office in the presence of the officials.

Senior Assistant Director of the DoF Barun Chandra Biswas, District Fisheries Officer Faysal Azam, Upazila Fisheries Officer Emdadul Haque and members of police of Saghata Police Station took part in the drive.
 
DoF official Faysal Azam said, similar drives are also being conducted in Fulchhari, Sadar and Sundarganj upazilas of the district.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


17 nabbed with drugs in six districts
Two men arrested in rape cases
Vegetables cultivated on Feni highway divider
Two murdered in Sunamganj, M’singh
4,605 farmers get agri-incentives at Gurudaspur
Bridge over Dakatia turns risky at Raipur
15 killed, 10 injured in road mishaps
Hilsa conservation drive continues in Jamuna


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft