Farmers get agri-inputs in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 28: As many as 25 farmers of Sadar Upazila here got vegetable seed and other materials including spray machines from a voluntary organization free of cost during the winter season.Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) distributed the vegetable seed and agri-inputs to the farmers of Sadar and Fulchhari upazilas of the district at a function held on the premises of the organization in Nashratpur area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday in cooperation with AWO International.Sadar UNO Mahmud Al-Hasan and Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Shahadat Hossain attended the distribution function as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.Chairmen of Boali Union Parishad (UP), Malibari UP and Kamarjani UP and the officials of the GUK were present on the occasion.Project Coordinator Joya Prosad said earlier the farmers were given need-based training on farming vegetable and pest management properly at the initiative of the organization.