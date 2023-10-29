Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 2:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

484 fishers jailed in Barishal Div for flouting Hilsa ban

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Oct 28: On charge of flouting the running Hilsa ban, 484 fishermen have been jailed and fined in the division.  

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), in the last two weeks, these fishers were arrested from different rivers while a total of Tk 8 lakh  87 thousand and 100 was fined.

In the last 24 hours ending on Thursday night, 48 fishers were jailed. A fine of Tk 9,000 was realised from them. This information was confirmed by the DoF in Barishal Division.

DoF office informed, from October 12 to 26, 1,617 drives were conducted in the division. At the same time, 617 mobile courts were conducted.

These drives seized 10,827 kilogram (kg) Hilsa fish. Also 25 lakh 2 thousand and 800 metres of illegal nets worth about Tk 5 crore 12 lakh 96 thousand were seized. The earning from auction sales of seized things was estimated at Tk 2 lakh 1 thousand and 900.

Assistant Director of the DoF Md Nasir Uddin said, 7 square kilometre coastal areas of main breeding are under the ban from October 11 mid-might to November 2 mid-night.

A 25 kg rice is being given to 3 lakh 7 thousand and 841 fishermen each for the ban time, the DoF official maintained.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


17 nabbed with drugs in six districts
Two men arrested in rape cases
Vegetables cultivated on Feni highway divider
Two murdered in Sunamganj, M’singh
4,605 farmers get agri-incentives at Gurudaspur
Bridge over Dakatia turns risky at Raipur
15 killed, 10 injured in road mishaps
Hilsa conservation drive continues in Jamuna


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft