484 fishers jailed in Barishal Div for flouting Hilsa ban

BARISHAL, Oct 28: On charge of flouting the running Hilsa ban, 484 fishermen have been jailed and fined in the division.According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), in the last two weeks, these fishers were arrested from different rivers while a total of Tk 8 lakh 87 thousand and 100 was fined.In the last 24 hours ending on Thursday night, 48 fishers were jailed. A fine of Tk 9,000 was realised from them. This information was confirmed by the DoF in Barishal Division.DoF office informed, from October 12 to 26, 1,617 drives were conducted in the division. At the same time, 617 mobile courts were conducted.These drives seized 10,827 kilogram (kg) Hilsa fish. Also 25 lakh 2 thousand and 800 metres of illegal nets worth about Tk 5 crore 12 lakh 96 thousand were seized. The earning from auction sales of seized things was estimated at Tk 2 lakh 1 thousand and 900.Assistant Director of the DoF Md Nasir Uddin said, 7 square kilometre coastal areas of main breeding are under the ban from October 11 mid-might to November 2 mid-night.A 25 kg rice is being given to 3 lakh 7 thousand and 841 fishermen each for the ban time, the DoF official maintained.