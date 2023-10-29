Video
Home Countryside

15 heron birds seized, released at Singra

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent


NATORE, Oct 28: Members of Environment Development and Nature Protection Committee in Singra Upazila of the district seized 15 herons on Tuesday.

These were seized from bird trappers of Chalonbeel area. Later on, these were released.  
Being informed, a member of the committee Julhus Quem along with other workers conducted a drive in Khirpota Village at  Dahia Union in the upazila.

Sensing the drive, bird trappers fled away from the spot. But 15 herons were recovered from there, and three bamboo made bird-catching traps were destroyed.  

Seized birds were brought to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer's Office. These were released in the sky in the presence of Al-Imran, assistant commissioner (Land).

Among others, S M Raju Ahmed, journalist and president of the environment protection committee, Ranju Ahmed Rahat, joint secretary, Robin Khan, organising secretary, and Shuvo Sarker, information and technology secretary, were also present.




