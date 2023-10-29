Video
Illegal sand lifting rampant in Pabna

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Oct 28: A group of people with political identities are flouting the court's ban by illegally lifting sand from the Padma River in the district.

They are doing businesses freely thumbing the administration.

With the decreasing water in the river, these sand traders are carrying out the illegal lifting. They have set up dredgers in different  places in Nazirganj Tarabaria Katli, Kharira, and Dogachi Union.

On condition of anonymity, locals said, authorities concerned and administration are pretending not to overlook it.  No action is being taken despite several reports and complaints.

The High Court has directed Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Naval Police of three districts- Pabna, Rajbari, and Kushtia- to stop all types of sand lifting in the Padma River ranging from Goaland to Pakshi.

When the government appealed against the order of the High Court, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the order of the High Court.




