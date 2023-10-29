Video
Priyanka Gandhi takes stand opposite to India on UN resolution on Gaza

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today criticised the Modi government after India abstained from voting on the Un resolution that called for a humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Reacting to India's stand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she is shocked and ashamed to see the government's stand on the issue.

She said that India was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which freedom fighters laid down their lives. She added that these principles represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community.

"To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation," said the Congress leader in a tweet.

India chose to abstain from voting on a non-binding resolution led by Jordan at the UN, which called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip without explicitly condemning Hamas terror group.

However, India voted in favor of a Canada-led amendment to the resolution that aimed to condemn 'terrorist attacks by Hamas.'

Unfortunately, the Canadian-led amendment did not secure the necessary two-thirds majority to pass at the UNGA.    �ZEENEWS




