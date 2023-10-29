Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildings: Rescuers

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Oct 28: Israel's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country's history.Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel to halt the attacks, while the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas said they had been snubbed by the government when asking about their fate.Israel unleashed its bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 220 hostages, according to Israeli officials.The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, with more than 3,500 of them children.The conflict is the fifth and deadliest in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Palestinian territory in 2005.The latest Israeli strikes against Hamas, the Islamist group that has ruled Gaza since 2007, were the most intense since the war broke out. They coincided with ground operations.With tens of thousands of troops massed along the Gaza border ahead of an expected full-blown invasion, Israeli forces had also made limited ground incursions on Wednesday and Thursday."Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," said Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal.The intense bombardment had "changed the landscape" of northern Gaza, he told AFP.Witnesses said most of the bombing was concentrated in the Jabaliya district of northern Gaza.The strikes left wide craters in the streets and flattened many buildings in the area.Hundreds of fighters from the Iran-backed Hamas crossed the Israeli border in vehicles, by air and sea on October 7, indiscriminately killing civilians in the streets, in their homes and at an outdoor rave party.The unprecedented attack caught Israel off guard and exposed serious intelligence failings."The army entered the Gaza Strip and extended its operations" with tanks and artillery, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.Israeli fighter jets hit 150 "terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure" and "several Hamas terrorists were killed", the army said.Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said late Friday it was "confronting an Israeli ground incursion" in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip and east Bureij in the centre.Israeli warplanes flew overhead on Saturday and successive booms could be heard coming from Gaza, where many buildings lay in ruins, AFP journalists reported.A thick haze of smoke covered Gaza and southern Israel after the night of heavy bombardment."There are a large number of martyrs and a large number of survivors under the rubble, and we cannot reach them," a Gaza civil defence official said."The stench of death is everywhere, in every neighbourhood, every street and every house," respiratory physician Raed al-Astal told AFP from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.The families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas demanded on Saturday an immediate government explanation about their fate after the army's intensified strikes.The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents some 229 people believed abducted by Hamas, said the war cabinet had failed to explain to relatives whether the ground operation endangered the captives' well-being."The families are worried about the fate of their loved ones... Every minute feels like eternity," the group said.On Thursday, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said "almost 50" hostages had been killed in Israeli bombing since October 7. AFP could not immediately verify the figure.In Tel Aviv, Yael Leviel said reading about the Israeli operations offered "support and strength" as "all of us continue to live in profound fear"."We cannot afford to lower our guard... our very existence is at stake," the 50-year-old social worker told AFP. �AFP