Tonali's 10-month ban confirmed by FIFA

LONDON, OCT 28: Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali will miss the rest of the season for club and country after FIFA ratified a 10-month ban by Italian authorities for breaching betting rules.The Italian football federation announced on Thursday the 23-year-old had been suspended following an investigation.Earlier on Friday, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said Tonali could feature in Saturday's Premier League clash at Wolves as the club had not yet been officially informed of the ban.However, FIFA have now confirmed that a request by the Italian federation to extend the sanction imposed on Tonali to have worldwide effect has now been granted.Tonali's agent has said his client, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for around £55 million ($67 million), has a gambling addiction.Howe, whose side are sixth in the Premier League after four wins in five games, said it was impossible to work with hindsight, when asked about the signing.Tonali will also miss Italy's defence of the European Championship should they qualify for the tournament in Germany next year.Nicolo Zaniolo, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Turkish club Galatasaray, and Tonali were forced to leave Italy's training camp earlier this month after being told they were being investigated by Italian prosecutors.Last week Juventus and Italy midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was handed a seven-month ban for breaching betting rules. �AFP