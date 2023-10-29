Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 2:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tonali's 10-month ban confirmed by FIFA

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

LONDON, OCT 28: Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali will miss the rest of the season for club and country after FIFA ratified a 10-month ban by Italian authorities for breaching betting rules.

The Italian football federation announced on Thursday the 23-year-old had been suspended following an investigation.

Earlier on Friday, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said Tonali could feature in Saturday's Premier League clash at Wolves as the club had not yet been officially informed of the ban.

However, FIFA have now confirmed that a request by the Italian federation to extend the sanction imposed on Tonali to have worldwide effect has now been granted.

Tonali's agent has said his client, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for around £55 million ($67 million), has a gambling addiction.

Howe, whose side are sixth in the Premier League after four wins in five games, said it was impossible to work with hindsight, when asked about the signing.

Tonali will also miss Italy's defence of the European Championship should they qualify for the tournament in Germany next year.

Nicolo Zaniolo, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Turkish club Galatasaray, and Tonali were forced to leave Italy's training camp earlier this month after being told they were being investigated by Italian prosecutors.

Last week Juventus and Italy midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was handed a seven-month ban for breaching betting rules.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Lukaku awaits hostile return to leaders Inter
Bayern's Manuel Neuer to make comeback after year out
Man Utd always 'tough' despite struggles, warns Guardiola
Hermoso scores on Spain return after World Cup kiss scandal
Tonali's 10-month ban confirmed by FIFA
Son fuels Tottenham 'dreams' to open up five-point Premier League lead
We were lucky, admits Bavuma after South Africa's narrow win
Sri Lanka minister slams cricket board as traitors


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft