Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 2:57 AM
Independent Cup football

Mohammedan, Army witness a 2-2 tie

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Sports Reporter

Mohammedan, Army witness a 2-2 tie

Mohammedan, Army witness a 2-2 tie

Bangladesh Army Football Team and Mohammedan Sporting Club had played a 2-2 tie in the final round of the Independence Cup 2023 at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Saturday.

In the match, the traditional black and white outfits went to backfoot when the Football Team of the country's prime military force opened the net in the ninth minute.

It was striker Emtiyaz who scored the opener for the Army boys.

But the black and white outfits were able to level it in the 20th minute following a goal by Arif.

Bangladesh Army returned and took control over the ground soon in the 24th minute when its striker Ranju rocked the opposition post.

Mohammedan managed to level again with a 67-minute goal netted by Jafar.

Despite an intense battle in the last few minutes, none were able to score to win the match.

There will be no matches today (Sunday) of the tournament. But there are three matches to be played tomorrow (Monday).

Gopibagh's Brothers Union will face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at the Bashundhara Kings Arena at 2:30pm when, at the same time, the Bangladesh Air Force Football Team will face off Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Bir Shreshtha Ft Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
 
Old Dhaka's pride Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society will meet Dhaka Abahani at Bashundhara at 6:00pm.




« PreviousNext »

