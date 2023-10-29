Bangladesh swallow Dutch shame

Bangladesh conceded a massive 87-run defeat against Netherlands in the 28th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday. It was Bangladesh's straight fifth defeat in the event.Earlier in the afternoon, Netherlands won the toss and chose to bat first.Bangladesh bowlers got early breakthrough sending both the openers cheaply as Max O'Dowd went for a duck and Vikramjit Singh managed to score three. Back-to-back dismissals of Wesley Barresi and Colin Ackermann sent Dutch side to the back foot.Barresi got out on run-a-ball 41 while Ackermann on 15 as Netherlands were struggling with 64 for four.A 44-run 5th wicket stand however, tackle the Dutch disaster, which was steadied by the 78-run 6th wicket joint venture.Bas de Leede returned to the dugout scoring 17 runs but skipper Scott Edwards hoarded 68 runs off 89 balls with six boundaries, who must be thankful to Bangladesh fielders for dropping catches twice.Liton Das dropped Edwards at fourth slip position yet before opening the account, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim failed to catch couple of balls later.Sybrand Engelbrecht was also dropped when he was batting on 28, who stopped on 35 while Logan van Beek remained unbeaten on 23 off 16 as the orange caps managed to post a mediocre 229-run total on the board before getting bowled out in the last over of the innings.Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shak Mahedi shared two wickets each for Bangladesh while Shakib picked one.Chasing ordinary 230-run target at batting friendly wickets, Bangladesh continued poor batting display as their top three batters returned to the dugout before posting 50 runs on the board.Liton got out on three, Tanzid Tamim on 15 and Najmul Hossain Shanto on nine. Shakib, who returned Bangladesh in the mid of the event to improve his batting performance, got out on five to throw Bangladesh in danger.Mehidy Miraz, coming at three, scored 35 while Mushfiq got out on one to push Bangladesh close to defeat as they lost six wickets to manage 70 runs only!Coming at eight, Mahmudullah once again started repairing work pairing with Mahedi Hasan but unlucky run out compelled Mahedi to leave 22 yards as Bangladesh lost their 7th wicket on 108. Mahmudullah's departure on 20 confirms Bangladesh's defeat as they were two wickets away from the shame.Mustafiz's 20 runs and Taskin's 11 runs helped Bangladesh to avoid 100-run defeat as they were bowled out for 142 runs in the 2nd ball of the 43rd over.Paul van Meekeren hauled four wickets for 23 runs, Aryan Dutt took two while van Beek, de Leede and Ackermann picked one wicket each.