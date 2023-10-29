Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 2:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JPMorgan stock down after CEO says will sell 1m shares

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW YORK, Oct 28: Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan Chase, is to sell one million shares he holds in the US bank, worth roughly $140 million, the bank announced Friday.

This will be Dimon's first stock sale since becoming the bank's CEO in 2005, JPMorgan said in a statement.

"Mr. Dimon continues to believe the company's prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant" following the sale, the bank said.

Dimon and his family currently own approximately 8.6 million shares, according to the document.

The sale of shares by Dimon and his family, set to start in 2024, was justified by a desire for financial diversification and for tax reasons, the statement said. JPMorgan shares ended Friday's session on the New York Stock Exchange down 3.6 percent.

Shares of other banks slumped as well, with Citi down 2.8 percent and Goldman Sachs falling 2.4 percent.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tight job market rebalances power between US business and labor
JPMorgan stock down after CEO says will sell 1m shares
Bumper profits ebb at US oil giants as they tout big fossil deals
Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 15pc
Foreign investment surges in Vietnam as firms plan new factories
15th Denim Expo to showcase innovations on November 8, 9
‘Unsafe migration likely to pose risk for economy’
Mixed day for global stocks as oil prices rally


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft