Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 October, 2023, 2:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 15pc

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

MOSCOW, Oct 28: Russia's central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate from 13 percent to 15 percent as it warned inflation was rising across the Russian economy.

It is the fourth hike in as many months as the central bank tries to grapple with the economic fallout of Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

"Current inflationary pressures have significantly increased to a level above the Bank of Russia's expectations," the central bank said in a statement announcing the rate rise.

A surge in government military spending and the call-up of hundreds of thousands of soldiers has caused the domestic economy to show signs of overheating.

The central bank said annual inflation was running at 6.6 percent -- above its official 4 percent target -- and was continuing to rise.

Higher interest rates are designed to sap demand by making it more expensive to borrow money and encouraging consumers and businesses to save, not spend.

The bank said it saw a "substantial" risk that prices would continue to rise in the months ahead.

"The central bank has aggressively raised its key rate ... This is a tougher move than the market expected," analysts at Moscow-based Alfa Bank said in a research note.

The Russian ruble strengthened slightly on the decision to around 93 to the US dollar.
The exchange rate is seen as a key barometer of Russia's economic health by politicians, businesses and the population.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Tight job market rebalances power between US business and labor
JPMorgan stock down after CEO says will sell 1m shares
Bumper profits ebb at US oil giants as they tout big fossil deals
Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 15pc
Foreign investment surges in Vietnam as firms plan new factories
15th Denim Expo to showcase innovations on November 8, 9
‘Unsafe migration likely to pose risk for economy’
Mixed day for global stocks as oil prices rally


Latest News
11 platoons of BGB deployed in city
Won’t allow movement for democracy to be undermined: Hasan
US says will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions
Another two buses torched in Gazipur, Savar
Bangladesh suffer humiliating defeat against Netherlands
Jamaat calls hartal for Sunday
Jubo Dal leader dies in clashes with police
JCD leader hacks policeman to death: Home Minister
RAB working to identify attackers examining camera footage
Two workers electrocuted in N'ganj
Most Read News
Bangabandhu tunnel: A milestone in our economic development
BNP calls nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Sunday
Nayapaltan filled to the brim with BNP men
Address unemployment by honing skills
Three buses set ablaze in capital
Rumors of any movement of US Embassy completely 'false and inaccurate': Spokesperson
Legal action to be taken if Jamaat tries to hold rally: CTTC Chief
BNP clash with police near Kakrail Mosque, Bijoy Nagar turns battle ground
PM opens Bangabandhu Tunnel in Ctg
Cocktails thrown targeting police in Kakrail, 200 BNP men detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft