Russian central bank raises key interest rate to 15pc

MOSCOW, Oct 28: Russia's central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate from 13 percent to 15 percent as it warned inflation was rising across the Russian economy.It is the fourth hike in as many months as the central bank tries to grapple with the economic fallout of Moscow's assault on Ukraine."Current inflationary pressures have significantly increased to a level above the Bank of Russia's expectations," the central bank said in a statement announcing the rate rise.A surge in government military spending and the call-up of hundreds of thousands of soldiers has caused the domestic economy to show signs of overheating.The central bank said annual inflation was running at 6.6 percent -- above its official 4 percent target -- and was continuing to rise.Higher interest rates are designed to sap demand by making it more expensive to borrow money and encouraging consumers and businesses to save, not spend.The bank said it saw a "substantial" risk that prices would continue to rise in the months ahead."The central bank has aggressively raised its key rate ... This is a tougher move than the market expected," analysts at Moscow-based Alfa Bank said in a research note.The Russian ruble strengthened slightly on the decision to around 93 to the US dollar.The exchange rate is seen as a key barometer of Russia's economic health by politicians, businesses and the population.