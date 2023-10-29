Video
Sunday, 29 October, 2023
Foreign investment surges in Vietnam as firms plan new factories

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Oct 28: Foreign investment in Vietnam surged in October as the manufacturing hub attracted more than double the financial pledges it has received monthly this year, amid a big boost in spending for new plants, official data showed on Friday.

So far in October, the Southeast Asian country has received foreign investment commitments worth $5.3 billion, against a monthly average of $2.2 billion in the rest of the year.

Around 90% of the October inflows were driven by plans to build factories, according to the data from Vietnam's investment ministry.

Since the start of the year, the country has received foreign investment commitments worth $25.76 billion, 14.7% higher than in the same period last year. Three-quarters of them went to the manufacturing and processing industry.

Pledges from China and Hong Kong combined were the highest so far this year, followed by Singapore and South Korea.    �Reuters




