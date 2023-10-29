15th Denim Expo to showcase innovations on November 8, 9

The 15th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo will be held at the international Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB), on 8th and 9th November, 2023.In this edition, more than 80 Exhibitors from 12 countries are participating including Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Germany, Vietnam, Japan, India, Singapore & Switzerland.Exhibitors will showcase their innovative products on fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories etc.Through a series of Panel discussions and Trend seminars are scheduled in two days event , according to an official press release.Panel Discussion-1 Titled: Bangladesh Apparel Industry in 2030: The Road Ahead, Panel Discussion-2 Titled: Sustainable Transition of Denim Industry, Panel Discussion-3 Titled: Unlocking the Untapped Potentials and Panel Discussion-4 Titled: Transforming Human Capital for USD 100 Billion Industry will be discussed by the international Experts.At the expo, there will be a special "Trend Zone" area, where latest denim trends and innovative products will be hand-on by the Exhibitors & visitors can get the opportunity to gain knowledge about upcoming trends on denim fabrics, styling and finishing available in Bangladesh.Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo Mostafiz Uddin said , "Why Bangladesh Denim Expo? It's simple- People can discover, connect and create new business and also grip the chances to learn more about the industry insights."