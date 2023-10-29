Video
Sunday, 29 October, 2023
520 Gopalganj farmers to get incentive for onion farming

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

GOPALGANJ, Oct 28: Under the current agricultural incentive and rehabilitation programme, a total of 520 small and marginal farmers in five upazilas of the district will get seeds and fertilizer as agriculture incentive for onion cultivation in the current Rabi season.

To increase the interest of farmers in onion cultivation, the amount of incentive support and the number of farmers have been increased significantly in the financial year 2023-24 in the district, Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Abdul Quader Sardar said.

Each farmer will give one kilogram (kg) of onion seeds, 10-kg of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and 10-kg of Muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer free of cost for onion cultivation on one bigha of land, he added.

Among the beneficiaries, 110 farmers are in Sadar upazila, 150 in Muksudpur upazila, 100 in Kashiani upazila, 80 in Kotalipara upazila and 80 farmers are in Tungipara upazila will get the onion seeds free of cost.

The distribution of the seeds and fertilizers will start very soon under the concerned Upazila Agriculture Office, the DAE DD said.    �BSS




