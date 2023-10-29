BRAC Bank honours its top performing female officials

At a celebration ceremony styled 'Women Warriors - Conquering Financial Frontier', Selim R.F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, along with other senior officials handed over awards to the frontline female officials of the bank, who contributed significantly to business growth in the third quarter of 2023.Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches, BRAC Bank, attended the ceremony.Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Senior Zonal Head; A.K.M.Tareq, Senior Zonal Head; senior officials of Distribution Network were present at the ceremony recently, says a press release.Female leaders in key frontline roles play a significant part in the bank's rapid business growth. As a people-centric organization, BRAC Bank provides a conducive workplace environment and capacity-building opportunity to help women achieve fast-track career progression and professional success.While recognising the women officials, Selim R. F. Hussain, commented: "Our female colleagues in frontline roles are performing exceptionally well in generating business. This recognition is a testament that we are with them as they aim higher in their profession.We will provide a capacity-building opportunity to upskill them so that they can realize their full potential. Being a company fostering diversity and inclusivity, the bank strives to absorb more women into senior leadership roles."BRAC Bank PLC traded as 'BRACBANK' on Dhaka Stock Exchange has been one of the country's fastest-growing banks since its inception in 2001 with a particular focus on the SME segment.With 187 branches, 36 sub- branches, 330 ATMs, 456 SME Unit Offices, 1,040 Agent Banking Outlets and a diverse workforce of more than 8,000 people BRAC Bank also serves customers across the Corporate and Retail segments.The bank has generated particularly strong financial performance over the past five years and now leads the industry in most of the financial metrics.With more than 1.4 million customers the bank has already proved to be the largest collateral-free SME financier in just 22 years of its operation in Bangladesh and continues to serve as a benchmark for governance, transparency and compliance in the banking sector.