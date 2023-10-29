Video
Special offer on bKash payment at Universal Hospital

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

bKash customers are getting special discounts on bKash payments for various healthcare services at the Universal Medical College Hospital.

Customers can avail 10% discount on OPD (Outpatient Department) services, special discounts on different packages of OPD and IPD (Inpatient Department) services and toll-free telemedicine services in both cases till 24 February 2024.

During the offer period, this discount can be availed as many times as customers like, says a press release.

Various packages of IPD services include Gynecologist consultation and pregnancy delivery, CABG (Bypass surgery- ward), Coronary Angiogram (CAG); And OPD services include Master Health Check-up (Male/Female), Cardiac Health Check-up and Dengue Check-up.

Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash Payment using the bKash app, by dialing *247# and using the Payment Gateway (Checkout Payment).




