Special offer on bKash payment at Universal Hospital

bKash customers are getting special discounts on bKash payments for various healthcare services at the Universal Medical College Hospital.Customers can avail 10% discount on OPD (Outpatient Department) services, special discounts on different packages of OPD and IPD (Inpatient Department) services and toll-free telemedicine services in both cases till 24 February 2024.During the offer period, this discount can be availed as many times as customers like, says a press release.Various packages of IPD services include Gynecologist consultation and pregnancy delivery, CABG (Bypass surgery- ward), Coronary Angiogram (CAG); And OPD services include Master Health Check-up (Male/Female), Cardiac Health Check-up and Dengue Check-up.Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash Payment using the bKash app, by dialing *247# and using the Payment Gateway (Checkout Payment).