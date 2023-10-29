Special offer on bKash payment at Universal Hospital

bKash customers are getting special discounts on bKash payments for various healthcare services at the Universal Medical College Hospital.
Customers can avail 10% discount on OPD (Outpatient Department) services, special discounts on different packages of OPD and IPD (Inpatient Department) services and toll-free telemedicine services in both cases till 24 February 2024.
During the offer period, this discount can be availed as many times as customers like, says a press release.
Various packages of IPD services include Gynecologist consultation and pregnancy delivery, CABG (Bypass surgery- ward), Coronary Angiogram (CAG); And OPD services include Master Health Check-up (Male/Female), Cardiac Health Check-up and Dengue Check-up.
Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash Payment using the bKash app, by dialing *247# and using the Payment Gateway (Checkout Payment).
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft