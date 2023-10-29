Video
Q2 profits leap nearly 30 percent at India's Reliance

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries saw second-quarter profits soar nearly 30 percent, it said Friday, driven by higher revenues across its telecommunications, retail, and oil and gas operations.

Reliance is India's most valuable company by market capitalisation, and led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

The company would complete a pan-India rollout of 5G services by December this year, he said in a company statement, making it the "fastest roll-out of a 5G network across a large nation."

Net profit attributable to owners for the period reached 174 billion rupees ($2.1 billion), the company said, up 27.3 percent on a year earlier, although reports said it missed estimates.

Its telecom arm Jio Platforms saw subscriber numbers and average revenue per user both rise, it said, while turnover at its retail operations jumped 18.8 percent.

The oil-to-chemicals segment had turned in a "resilient performance", chairman Ambani said, "led by strong growth in fuel demand in a supply-constrained market".

The Mumbai-headquartered enterprise has been driven by its oil and petrochemicals businesses, before diversifying in recent years.    �AFP




