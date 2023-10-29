NBR refunds Tk 121.42cr against drawback claims in July-Sept

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has refunded Tk 121.42 crore against 497 duty drawback applications in July to September period of the current financial year 2023-24, according to Duty Exemption and Drawback Office (DEDO) of the NBR.The NBR has been offering refund facilities to traders in line with the Value Added Tax (VAT) and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012 and the Customs Act, 1969 on payable advance tax and duties.During the same period of FY23, DEDO refunded about Tk 39.55 crore against 395 applications among businesses through Integrated Budget and Accounting System (IBAS).DEDO officials said that the process of enjoying drawback facilities was now fully automated which also had been getting updated gradually based on traders' demands in line with the existing laws.However, traders said that complex process for availing the duty refund facilities under the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012 and the Customs Act, 1969 made them feel discouraged to avail the facility.DEDO director general Mohammad Belal Hossain Chowdhury told, 'DEDO refunded the duties and taxes by auditing utilisation declaration to check whether or not the exporters have properly used the raw materials in production and exported the products.''We have an online system named DEDO Pay where exporters can apply for refunds and paper-based applications are accepted too,' he said.He said, 'Exporters are getting refunds of their paid duties on a flat-rate basis but we also allow drawbacks on an actual case-to-case basis.'He said that they received a total of 1,250 refund applications during the period and the rest of the applications were undergoing verification.Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) executive president Mohammad Hatem informed that the duty refund process was very complex so businesses of his association were reluctant to avail the facility.He said, 'Harassments by corrupt officials in the name of verification and charging additional fines is unfair for businesses.'He suggested introducing an automation system, including automated payment system, so that exporters could avail the facility.According to the existing rules, a group of local exporters, including knitwear, specialised textile, jute goods, plastic goods, shopping bag, fuel, processed woods, insulator, leather, surgical goods, power transformer, metal zipper and MS product exporters, can enjoy the duty refund facility.According to the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012, embassies, high commissions, diplomats and UN system organisations are also subject to enjoy the facility on payable value-added tax and SD if any.