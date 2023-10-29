EDOTCO celebrates its decade in BD

EDOTCO Bangladesh, a trailblazer in the nation's tower infrastructure domain, recently celebrated its 10th year of operations in Bangladesh, where it played a pivotal role in transforming telecommunications, especially enhancing connectivity for underserved regions across the nation.EDOTCO Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Malaysia's EDOTCO Group, has left an indelible mark on the nation's telecommunications sphere making an initial foreign direct investment of Tk 21.17 billion and a total Capex investment around Tk 61 billion over the last ten years.After ten years of journey, the company proudly stands as the leading tower company providing digital and innovative network infrastructure and streamlining connecting millions of people nationwide with its over 18,000 towers (owned and managed) from 35 regional offices, the company said in a press release.Notably, the establishment of the Centre of Design Excellence (CoDE) in Dhaka showcases its commitment to sustainable design solutions.Its visionary endeavours, such as the inauguration of Bangladesh's first 75-meter hybrid solar-wind tower on Hatiya island and the innovative use of bamboo for telecom towers, spotlight its focus on innovation and sustainability.The introduction of Spun Prestressed Concrete (SPC) Towers further reinforces EDOTCO Bangladesh's pledge to progressive development.Beyond technological evolution, EDOTCO Bangladesh's positive impact resonates with tower sharing innovations, a remarkable reduction in its carbon footprint and aiding over 8000 households with surplus electricity from sustainable energy sources.Their endeavors in community service, evident through facilitating vaccinations in remote areas of Satkhira district, exemplify their holistic commitment.Honored at the Global Best Employer Awards 2022 and holding the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 accreditation, the company stands as a testament to dedication and quality. Now boasting 25,000 tenancies over 18,000 towers, their journey symbolizes a relentless commitment to a smarter and more interconnected Bangladesh.Distinguished guests graced the celebration, including Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar; Malaysia High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md. Hashim; Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Vice-chairman Eng Md Mohiuddin Ahmed; EDOTCO Bangladesh & GCEO EDOTCO Group Chairman Adlan Tajudin; EDOTCO Bangladesh Country Manager Sunil Isaac.Expressing his gratitude Mustafa Jabbar stated: " With EDOTCO Bangladesh's contribution, we aim to provide connectivity solutions long before it is needed. I also want to thank the talented Bangladeshis working at EDOTCO, both in Bangladesh and abroad, for running the tower infrastructure through thick and thin."Reflecting on the future, Adlan Tajudin said: "With 5G on the horizon, we anticipate a transformative phase in Bangladesh's connectivity. Bangladesh remains a key market for us and EDOTCO Bangladesh stands ready to lead this evolution, emphasizing community connectivity and groundbreaking innovations."Sunil Isaac acknowledged: "With our focus on sustainability and innovation, we are geared for the 5G era, and our vision remains clear - a connected, smarter, greener Bangladesh."EDOTCO Bangladesh, established in 2013 as a subsidiary of the Malaysian-based EDOTCO Group, has consistently championed tower infrastructure. Their holistic offerings, including tower leasing, co-locations and energy management, emphasize sustainability at all levels.A joint study with Roland Berger suggests that infrastructure sharing by tower companies can potentially save Mobile Network Operators up to $10 billion, while consumers might enjoy savings of up to $67 billion by 2025, stemming from affordable 5G services.